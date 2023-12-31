Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 17 matchup with Chicago Bears

Atlanta updates the game status of Kaleb McGary, the only Falcons player given a questionable designation. 

Dec 31, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

CHICAGO -- After missing the last three games, Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is active for Atlanta in the Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

McGary was the only Falcons player on Friday's injury report; he was given a questionable designation. The veteran right tackle has been working back to active status since suffering a knee injury in the Falcons Week 13 win over the New York Jets. He was limited throughout Week 17's practices.

In McGary's place has slotted Storm Norton, who has performed well in the role. Whether or not McGary returns to the starting offensive line over Norton in the snowy Chicago conditions is still up in the air. He will be available for the Falcons, though.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 17:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Tommy Togiai

OL John Leglue

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Joe Gaziano

Arrival Photos | Week 17 Falcons at Bears

The Falcons have arrived at Soldier Field ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Chicago Bears in Game 17, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

