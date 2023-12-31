Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 17 matchup with Chicago Bears

CHICAGO -- After missing the last three games, Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is active for Atlanta in the Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

McGary was the only Falcons player on Friday's injury report; he was given a questionable designation. The veteran right tackle has been working back to active status since suffering a knee injury in the Falcons Week 13 win over the New York Jets. He was limited throughout Week 17's practices.

In McGary's place has slotted Storm Norton, who has performed well in the role. Whether or not McGary returns to the starting offensive line over Norton in the snowy Chicago conditions is still up in the air. He will be available for the Falcons, though.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 17:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Tommy Togiai

OL John Leglue

TE John FitzPatrick