Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 16 home contest vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta receives bout of good news about status of two key defenders. 

Dec 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

ATLANTA -- The Falcons received a bit of good news regarding two veteran defenders ahead of Sunday's home matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Bud Dupree (back) and David Onyemata (ankle) were listed as questionable on the Falcons' Friday injury report. Dupree missed the previous game at Carolina and Onyemata missed the last two games due his injury.

Both Onyemata and Dupree are active for the Falcons this Sunday, the team announced, with the idea being they return to the starting lineup when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

On the offensive side of the ball, tackle Kaleb McGary will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury. In his starting spot along the offensive line will slot in Storm Norton. The Falcons also have offensive lineman John Leglue available for depth. Leglue was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

In other inactives news, the Falcons listed recently acquired punter Pat O'Donnell as inactive. Atlanta added O'Donnell later in the week when the wife of starting punter and holder Bradley Pinion went into labor with the couple's first child. Pinion missed Thursday and Friday's practice, but Smith said Friday the Falcons anticipated having Pinion available for Sunday's game. He is, and the special teams unit will continue as normal this Sunday.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both starter Taylor Heinicke and backup Desmond Ridder are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game. Smith announced at the beginning of Week 16 that the Falcons will start Heinicke and Ridder will be his backup to finish out the season.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 16:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

P Pat O'Donnell

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Tommy Togiai

OL Kaleb McGary

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Joe Gaziano

