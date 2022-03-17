Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Colby Gossett

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

colby-gossett
The Falcons re-signed offensive lineman Colby Gossett, the team announced on Wednesday, which prevented him from going into restricted free agency.

He played 14 games and made one start in 2021, after being claimed off waivers from Cleveland just before the regular season began. Gossett has some versatility, which is prized in a reserve, and can play both guard and tackle in a pinch.

The Cumming, Ga. native will have a chance to earn a role on the 2022 squad, in the mix with a relatively young offensive front.

