Friday, Jul 31, 2020 04:07 PM

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AF_20191117_ATLatCAR_KD1_5110
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • Safety Jamal Carter
  • Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison
  • Quarterback Danny Etling
  • Safety Jaylinn Hawkins
  • Fullback Keith Smith

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. Atlanta's veteran players began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning. Rookies began an initial five-day testing phase back on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.

Davison, 27, appeared in all 16 games and made 12 starts in 2019, his first season with the Falcons. He had a career-high 55 total tackles (26 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery. The Falcons finished with the 12th-best run defense against runs up the middle in 2019 (3.91 yards per carry allowed). Davison played a large role in the Falcons' run defense success, and on March 15, he was given a three-year contract extension.

Etling, 26, spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons practice squad after being claimed off of waivers from New England on Aug. 14, 2019. While at LSU, Etling completed 60 percent of his passes his senior year in 2017.

Veteran players arrive for 2020 AT&T Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons have arrived for 2020 AT&T Training Camp.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
1 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
2 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
3 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
4 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
5 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
6 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
7 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
8 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
9 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
10 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
11 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
12 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
13 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
14 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
15 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
16 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
17 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
18 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
19 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
20 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
21 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
22 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
23 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
24 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
25 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
26 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
27 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
28 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
29 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
30 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
31 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
32 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
33 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
34 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
35 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
36 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
37 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
38 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
39 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
40 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
41 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
42 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
43 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
44 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
45 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
46 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
47 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
48 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
49 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.
50 / 50

Images of Atlanta Falcons veteran players arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 28, 2020.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions
news

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

 Like all teams, the Falcons are engaged in deep discussions to find the best path forward
Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

A closer look at the Falcons' most pressing questions to be answered over the next month 
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list
news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list

Today's Early Bird Report includes an argument from NFL Network host Peter Schrager that Julio Jones is the most underappreciated player on the NFL Top 100 list
SFTB: Tap the brakes softly on Darqueze Dennard, anti-Matt Ryan bias, Clowney, NFL Top 100 list
news

SFTB: Tap the brakes softly on Darqueze Dennard, anti-Matt Ryan bias, Clowney, NFL Top 100 list

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
WATCH: Todd Gurley featured in new Gatorade commercial
news

WATCH: Todd Gurley featured in new Gatorade commercial

Gurley is prominently featured in a new Gatorade commercial alongside Zion Williamson, Sydney McLaughlin, Bryce Harper and Elena Delle Donne
Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan
news

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

Dan Quinn praised the policies the NFL has put into place as team activities are set to ramp up
QB Matt Ryan
news

Matt Ryan left off NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020' list

The list has 100 players, but Matt Ryan ain't one
SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 
news

SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith and Carter are entering their second seasons with the organization
Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp
news

Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp

Falcons players have been putting in work at home this offseason
ESPN analysts make case for why Julio Jones is NFL's top receiver
news

ESPN analysts make case for why Julio Jones is NFL's top receiver

ESPN analysts debate why Julio Jones is the best player at his position 

Top News

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list

Advertising