Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

Safety Jamal Carter

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison

Quarterback Danny Etling

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

Fullback Keith Smith

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. Atlanta's veteran players began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning. Rookies began an initial five-day testing phase back on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.

Davison, 27, appeared in all 16 games and made 12 starts in 2019, his first season with the Falcons. He had a career-high 55 total tackles (26 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery. The Falcons finished with the 12th-best run defense against runs up the middle in 2019 (3.91 yards per carry allowed). Davison played a large role in the Falcons' run defense success, and on March 15, he was given a three-year contract extension.