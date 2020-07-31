Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Falcons now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
- Safety Jamal Carter
- Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison
- Quarterback Danny Etling
- Safety Jaylinn Hawkins
- Fullback Keith Smith
Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. Atlanta's veteran players began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning. Rookies began an initial five-day testing phase back on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.
Davison, 27, appeared in all 16 games and made 12 starts in 2019, his first season with the Falcons. He had a career-high 55 total tackles (26 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery. The Falcons finished with the 12th-best run defense against runs up the middle in 2019 (3.91 yards per carry allowed). Davison played a large role in the Falcons' run defense success, and on March 15, he was given a three-year contract extension.
Etling, 26, spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons practice squad after being claimed off of waivers from New England on Aug. 14, 2019. While at LSU, Etling completed 60 percent of his passes his senior year in 2017.
