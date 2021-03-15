Falcons place second-round tender on Matt Gono, per report

The Falcons can match any offer that Gono agrees to with another team and they'd receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match.

Gono, an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018, has appeared in 21 games with four starts over three NFL seasons. In 2020, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman played in all 16 games and made four starts – three at right tackle and one at left guard.