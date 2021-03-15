Falcons place second-round tender on Matt Gono, per report

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly placed a second-round tender on Matt Gono on Monday, a strong step to ensure the offensive tackle remains with the team.
Enter Sports Management, the agency which represents Gono, tweeted the news later Monday afternoon. The tender carries a salary of $3.384 million.
The Falcons can match any offer that Gono agrees to with another team and they'd receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match.
Gono, an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018, has appeared in 21 games with four starts over three NFL seasons. In 2020, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman played in all 16 games and made four starts – three at right tackle and one at left guard.
In 2019, Gono appeared in just five games for the Falcons. The year before he was inactive for 15 games.