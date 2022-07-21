Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list ahead of 2022 training camp

The Falcons have place inside linebacker Deion Jones on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Jones reportedly underwent a shoulder surgery this offseason. He did not participate in the Falcons offseason programs in June, as Arthur Smith confirmed Jones' procedure and rehab at that time.
Unlike in-season PUP designations that require players to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list in training camp can be activated at any time.
With Jones on the PUP list, the Falcons will enter the 2022 training camp with Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen and Nick Kwiatkoski at the inside linebacker position.
