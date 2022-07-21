Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list ahead of 2022 training camp

The veteran inside linebacker reportedly underwent a shoulder procedure during the offseason. 

Jul 21, 2022 at 04:57 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211031_ATLvsCAR_KH1_7080
Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have place inside linebacker Deion Jones on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Jones reportedly underwent a shoulder surgery this offseason. He did not participate in the Falcons offseason programs in June, as Arthur Smith confirmed Jones' procedure and rehab at that time.

Unlike in-season PUP designations that require players to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list in training camp can be activated at any time.

With Jones on the PUP list, the Falcons will enter the 2022 training camp with Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen and Nick Kwiatkoski at the inside linebacker position.

