Falcons-Packers inactives: Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play

The Atlanta Falcons will have their top two wide receivers available for a crucial matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night

Oct 05, 2020 at 07:28 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201002_Practice_KD2_6676_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) will have their top two wide receivers available for a crucial matchup against the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on Monday night.

RELATED CONTENT

Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, who were limited throughout the week due to a hamstring and ankle injury, respectively, were not listed among Atlanta's seven inactive players for this prime-time matchup. Jones missed the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, and he'll be key for Atlanta as it seeks its first win of the season. Ridley, who is seeking his fourth-straight 100-yard performance, will be equally important for the Falcons against an up-and-coming Packers secondary.

Here is the full list of inactive players for Atlanta on Monday night:

vsGBinactives

Related Content

news

Tabeek: Falcons must find a way when Matt Ryan isn't Superman

The 35-year-old signal caller was the Falcons' best player against the Packers, and that wasn't nearly enough
news

Todd Gurley on Falcons 0-4 start: Something has to give

Todd Gurley reacts to Atlanta's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers saying the Falcons need to turn it up a notch 
news

Falcons remain winless after prime-time matchup with Packers

Atlanta falls to 0-4 after coming up short against Green Bay on Monday night
news

Damontae Kazee ruled out with Achilles injury

Kazee has been Atlanta's primary centerfield safety, but he's the latest member of this secondary to exit the lineup
news

Julio Jones becomes Falcons' all-time receptions leader

With 809 career receptions, Jones surpasses Falcons Ring of Honor member Roddy White
news

Pre-game burning questions: Falcons need three-phase victory vs. Packers

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss some of the key storylines for an important Falcons game
news

Falcons add kicker Elliott Fry to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have added three players to their active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers
news

Falcons-Packers preview: Atlanta needs recent success against Green Bay to continue

Everything you need to know about the Falcons-Packers matchup on Monday night
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Packers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

Already down three players for Monday's game, the Falcons will add defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who are out
news

Falcons rule out Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Younghoe Koo for Monday night

Atlanta has already declared three starters out for an important prime-time matchup against Green Bay

Top News

Tabeek: Falcons must find a way when Matt Ryan isn't Superman

Falcons remain winless after prime-time matchup with Packers

Julio Jones becomes Falcons' all-time receptions leader

Dan Quinn: postgame press conference | Falcons vs Packers

Advertising