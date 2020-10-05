Falcons-Packers inactives: Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play

Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, who were limited throughout the week due to a hamstring and ankle injury, respectively, were not listed among Atlanta's seven inactive players for this prime-time matchup. Jones missed the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, and he'll be key for Atlanta as it seeks its first win of the season. Ridley, who is seeking his fourth-straight 100-yard performance, will be equally important for the Falcons against an up-and-coming Packers secondary.