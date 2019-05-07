Falcons name Dr. Kyle Hammond head team physician

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Dr. Kyle Hammond, an orthopedic surgeon at the Emory Sports Medicine Center, has been named the Atlanta Falcons' head team physician after serving as an associate team physician for the organization over the last three years, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday. Dr. Brandon Mines will continue to serve in the role as the Atlanta Falcons primary care sports medicine specialist.

An innovator in sports medicine, Hammond also serves as the head orthopedic surgeon for the Atlanta Hawks, as well as associate team physician for the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Tech, Emory University and several metro Atlanta high schools.

"Kyle has quickly established himself as an expert in the field of sports medicine while developing a high level of trust with those under his care and supervision. Through his passion of helping others and continued research, he and the Emory team will continue to provide a valuable resource for our organization," said Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

"Kyle will be the point person representing a team of over 15 talented Emory surgeons and non-surgical sports physicians who will help continue to support all of the sports medicine needs of the Falcons organization as well as serve as a conduit to the full musculoskeletal team and the entire Emory Healthcare system," said Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center Director Scott D. Boden, MD.

Hammond has been awarded the highest recognition from Emory for patient satisfaction scores in each of his years in practice and has completed numerous research publications, book chapters and presentations in the field of sports medicine. Specifically, he was part of an award-winning research team that studied the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and helped develop an ACL surgical technique that is safe to perform in the youth athlete with open growth plates.

The Georgia native completed his orthopedic surgery training at Emory University, where he was awarded the Outstanding Resident award. He then moved to the University of Pittsburgh Sports Medicine Center, where he served as a team physician for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, The University of Pittsburgh athletics, Duquesne University athletics and the Pittsburgh ballet. He also completed additional training in the field of hip arthroscopy and hamstring surgery.

Dr. Spero Karas served as the Falcons' head team physician from 2011-2018 and, at the time of this transition, was the longest tenured team orthopedic surgeon in the NFC South division. He continues his highly successful sports medicine career at the Emory Sports Medicine Center where he serves as the director of the Emory Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and an associate professor of orthopedic surgery. In addition to this role, he serves as a consulting team physician for the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Georgia Tech, Emory University, Oglethorpe University, and Georgia Perimeter College.