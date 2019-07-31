Falcons linebacker coach: We're going to find ways to utilize Foye Oluokun

When the Falcons selected Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell, they got two starting linebackers versatile enough to play well against the run and pass. With the emergence of Foye Oluokun as a rookie in 2018, the Falcons may have a really intriguing linebacker trio.

Oluokun was listed as a second-team linebacker behind starting SAM De'Vondre Campbell, but the Falcons only list two linebacker spots on their depth chart so that might not be reading into too much. When they are in a 4-3 package, Oluokun is certain to have some role in the rotation.

"He's going to play," linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich said. "Whether he starts or not, we'll see. A lot has to be worked out as this camp goes. But he's going to play. He can play the MIKE, he can play the WILL, he can play the SAM, he could probably play safety in a pinch. We're going to find a way to utilize him."

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Oluokun came out of Yale transitioning from safety to a linebacker with the Falcons. Not only does Oluokun possess 4.48 speed, but he plays much bigger than his 6-foot-2, 215-pound designation would indication.

After taking on a bigger role in the wake of Deion Jones being placed on injured reserve, Oluokun steadily improved throughout the season. He finished second on the team with 89 tackles despite starting in just seven games, and he had 49 tackles during the final seven weeks of the season.

As with any player, let along someone making the transition from the Ivy League to the NFL, the growing process does not happen entirely in Year 1. The reps that Oluokun received as a rookie were undoubtedly important, just as they were for Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell in 2016, but he is still improving on the finer points of being an NFL linebacker in today's game.

"We've seen tremendous growth," Ulbrich said. "These guys that play as rookies, every day is brand new. There's so many looks and concepts and principles that every game it's something that they've never heard of. He was just collecting this immense database of information as the season went, and you saw weekly improvement."

The ability to cover has become ever more important for linebackers. No longer are teams looking for big run-stuffers at the second level and relying on a couple of sub-package linebackers to come in on obvious passing downs. The best linebackers in the game can do it all.

Oluokun showed flashes during his rookie season of being a really solid player in coverage. One play stands out in my mind when I think about Oluokun's first year and reasons for optimism.