Falcons Know Lions' Levy Worth Watching

When thinking of the Lions' defensive front seven, you might think of "name players" — Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley, Ezekiel Ansah — but there are others up front who have provided a big boost to the defensive production that has made the Lions' unit tops in the NFL.

Linebacker DeAndre Levy is one of them. A virtual unknown before last season, he had a breakout year in 2013 and has picked up where he left off so far, leading the Lions in tackles with 49 and shutting down plays before they have a shadow of a chance of breaking big.

The Falcons have scouted him intensely leading up to Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium and know that he'll be worth keeping an eye on.