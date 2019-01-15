Falcons' Julio Jones named to PFWA 2018 All-NFL team

Julio Jones was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2018 All-NFL team on Tuesday after completing one of the best seasons of his eight-year NFL career.

Jones joined Deandre Hopkins of the Houston Texans and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints as an All-NFL receiver after finishing the 2018 season as the league leader in receiving yards. Jones, who was named to his sixth Pro Bowl this season, caught 113 passes for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.

In addition to being named to the All-NFL team, Jones was also selected to the PFWA's All-NFC team.

Here is the full PFWA 2018 All-NFL team:

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans; Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (tie)

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

G – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Von Miller, Denver Broncos

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB – Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

S – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams