Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

Atlanta has officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday night's game against Carolina

Oct 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_DW1_2031

The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

McKinley is the only player listed with a designation for a game, a sign that everyone else is good to go. Although he was able to suit up against the Detroit Lions, McKinley has been dealing with a groin injury for much of the season. He has missed three of the previous five games for Atlanta after exiting the team's Week 2 game early, and McKinley has played just 42 snaps since Week 1, when he played 43 snaps.

Additionally, the team has announced that defensive line coach Jess Simpson will not travel with the team for the game.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game status
WR Russell Gage Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hip Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation Did not participate Did not participate Out
C Alex Mack Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
T Kaleb McGary Elbow Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A

Here is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Monday Tuesday
G John Miller Ankle Did not participate Limited participation
T Russell Okung Calf Did not participate Did not participate
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Full participation Did not participate
DE Marquis Haynes Knee Full participation Full participation
DE Efe Obada Back Full participation Full participation
DT Zach Kerr Toe N/A Did not participate

What it means

Although it's not reflected on the Panthers' injury report, the biggest injury question of the week is the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. The All-Pro running back missed the first meeting with the Falcons while on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. Carolina designated McCaffrey to return from IR this week, but head coach Matt Rhule says the team is still waiting to see how he fares throughout the week leading up to the game before making a final decision.

