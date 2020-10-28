Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

McKinley is the only player listed with a designation for a game, a sign that everyone else is good to go. Although he was able to suit up against the Detroit Lions, McKinley has been dealing with a groin injury for much of the season. He has missed three of the previous five games for Atlanta after exiting the team's Week 2 game early, and McKinley has played just 42 snaps since Week 1, when he played 43 snaps.