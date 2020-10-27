Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

Although it's not reflected on the Panthers' injury report, the biggest injury question of the week is the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. The All-Pro running back missed the first meeting with the Falcons while on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. Carolina activated McCaffrey off of IR this week, but head coach Matt Rhule says the team is still waiting to see how he fares throughout the week leading up to the game before making a final decision. With news breaking on Tuesday that the Panthers have released cornerback Eli Apple, that is also of consequence for Thursday night.