Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

After spending a day away from the practice fields to begin a short week, the Atlanta Falcons returned to action with a game looming in just two day.
Atlanta estimated five players as limited on Monday, but defensive end Takk McKinley was unable to participate in Tuesday's session. He is dealing with a lingering groin injury but was able to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Outside of McKinley, the Falcons had four players listed as limited for practice.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Tuesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|WR Russell Gage
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hip
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|T Kaleb McGary
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
Here is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|G John Miller
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|T Russell Okung
|Calf
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|CB Eli Apple
|Hamstring
|Full participation
|Did not participate
|DE Marquis Haynes
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|DE Efe Obada
|Back
|Full participation
|Full participation
|DT Zach Kerr
|Toe
|N/A
|Did not participate
What it means
Although it's not reflected on the Panthers' injury report, the biggest injury question of the week is the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. The All-Pro running back missed the first meeting with the Falcons while on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. Carolina activated McCaffrey off of IR this week, but head coach Matt Rhule says the team is still waiting to see how he fares throughout the week leading up to the game before making a final decision. With news breaking on Tuesday that the Panthers have released cornerback Eli Apple, that is also of consequence for Thursday night.