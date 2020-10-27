Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields

Oct 27, 2020 at 04:29 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201025_DETatATL_KH1_0524

After spending a day away from the practice fields to begin a short week, the Atlanta Falcons returned to action with a game looming in just two day.

RELATED CONTENT

Atlanta estimated five players as limited on Monday, but defensive end Takk McKinley was unable to participate in Tuesday's session. He is dealing with a lingering groin injury but was able to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Outside of McKinley, the Falcons had four players listed as limited for practice.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Tuesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Monday Tuesday
WR Russell Gage Knee Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hip Limited participation Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation Did not participate
C Alex Mack Knee Limited participation Limited participation
T Kaleb McGary Elbow Limited participation Limited participation

Here is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Monday Tuesday
G John Miller Ankle Did not participate Limited participation
T Russell Okung Calf Did not participate Did not participate
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Full participation Did not participate
DE Marquis Haynes Knee Full participation Full participation
DE Efe Obada Back Full participation Full participation
DT Zach Kerr Toe N/A Did not participate

What it means

Although it's not reflected on the Panthers' injury report, the biggest injury question of the week is the health of running back Christian McCaffrey. The All-Pro running back missed the first meeting with the Falcons while on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. Carolina activated McCaffrey off of IR this week, but head coach Matt Rhule says the team is still waiting to see how he fares throughout the week leading up to the game before making a final decision. With news breaking on Tuesday that the Panthers have released cornerback Eli Apple, that is also of consequence for Thursday night.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta estimates five starters limited to start short week

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley questionable for Lions game

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones returns to practice

The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons
news

Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains out; Grady Jarrett limited

The Falcons had seven starters limited during Wednesday's practice session
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Falcons' star receiver is questionable for Sunday's game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones does not practice

The Atlanta Falcons are banged up coming out of their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

Already down three players for Monday's game, the Falcons will add defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who are out

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

SFTB: Fans weigh in on Todd Gurley's score, clock management, turnover chains, changing Falcons name, NFL Draft

Ricardo Allen says he's a stronger man after watching Joe Gilliam's battle with cancer

Matt Ryan on turning the page vs. Panthers, getting run game going 

Advertising