Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters as 49ers practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. The Falcons had four starters listed on their Wednesday participation report, with some positive news and some uncertainties as Sunday's game with the 49ers approaches.

RELATED CONTENT:

The sign of progress; Kyle Pitts returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last week's work and previous game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice, the team announced, though Pitts said in a press conference he expects to be good to go against the 49ers.

Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji was also limited with a shoulder issue. His injury was announced during the Buccaneers game, but he returned to the contest.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) did not participate at all on Wednesday.