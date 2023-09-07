Falcons injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jeff Okudah as Panthers practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cornerback Jeff Okudah was the only Falcons player held out of Thursday's practice, the team announced. Their participation report didn't include many players, with Cordarrelle Patterson considered limited for a second straight day and receiver KhaDarel Hodge listed as a full participant a day after being limited.
Tight end Jonnu Smith, who had a rest day on Wednesday, was full-go and did not receive a designation on the Thursday participation report.
The Falcons will provide formal game-status designations, or not in some cases, on Friday as part of their official injury report heading into Week 1 against Carolina.
