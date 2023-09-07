Falcons injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jeff Okudah as Panthers practice week continues

Jonnu Smith back at practice after a rest day

Sep 07, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cornerback Jeff Okudah was the only Falcons player held out of Thursday's practice, the team announced. Their participation report didn't include many players, with Cordarrelle Patterson considered limited for a second straight day and receiver KhaDarel Hodge listed as a full participant a day after being limited.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who had a rest day on Wednesday, was full-go and did not receive a designation on the Thursday participation report.

The Falcons will provide formal game-status designations, or not in some cases, on Friday as part of their official injury report heading into Week 1 against Carolina.

Click here for an updated list of participation levels for the Panthers and Falcons in a grid format.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Panthers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Panthers match-up through history.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J.J. Birden #89 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J.J. Birden #89 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at a Game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
2 / 25

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at a Game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) runs past Carolina Panthers' Brandon Short (53) during the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) runs past Carolina Panthers' Brandon Short (53) during the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2004 AP
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 23, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 23, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Turner001
5 / 25
halo-roddy-white-01
6 / 25
White, Roddy
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 25

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on November 3, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on November 3, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 1, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 1, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lester Archambeau #92 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lester Archambeau #92 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for room against the Atlanta Falcons defense in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
16 / 25

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for room against the Atlanta Falcons defense in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons' Chauncey Davis (92) blocks a field goal by Carolina Panthers' John Kasay (4) in the second half of the Panthers' 28-19 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons' Chauncey Davis (92) blocks a field goal by Carolina Panthers' John Kasay (4) in the second half of the Panthers' 28-19 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) jumps over a defender during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Atlanta. (NFL Photos via AP)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) jumps over a defender during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Atlanta. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) runs past Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) runs past Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure readies to snap the ball against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure readies to snap the ball against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) reacts with teammate Tony Gonzalez, rear, after scoring in the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) reacts with teammate Tony Gonzalez, rear, after scoring in the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brent Grimes, right, celebrates a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brent Grimes, right, celebrates a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Carolina Panthers quarterback jake Delhomme (17) walks off the field as Atlanta Falcon's players Patrick Kerney (97) Jason Webster (36) and Kevin Mathis celebrate Mathis' 35-yard intercetion return for a touchdown in the fourht quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
24 / 25

Carolina Panthers quarterback jake Delhomme (17) walks off the field as Atlanta Falcon's players Patrick Kerney (97) Jason Webster (36) and Kevin Mathis celebrate Mathis' 35-yard intercetion return for a touchdown in the fourht quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2004 AP
333803_10
25 / 25
16x9 v2
