Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains out; Grady Jarrett limited

The Falcons had seven starters limited during Wednesday's practice session

Oct 14, 2020 at 04:03 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201005_ATLatGB_KH1_1576

Julio Jones continues to be held out of practice due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against Carolina. His status will be monitored by the team throughout the week, as well as that of rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins who was held out of practice with a concussion.

RELATED CONTENT

Jones and Hawkins were the only two players to miss practice because of injury, but seven starters were limited on Wednesday. Five defenders - safety Keanu Neal, defensive end Dante Fowler, linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Takk McKinley - and two offensive players - tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Russell Gage - were the ones who entered the week banged up.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Full participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Limited participation
TE Hayden Hurst Back Limited participation
WR Russell Gage Shoulder Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Back Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Knee Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Did not participate
DT Deadrin Senat Rest Did not participate

What it means

It will be interesting to see how the Falcons handle their injury situation with Raheem Morris now in charge, but things probably won't change all too much. Jones did not log any practice time last week, so any time this week would be a good indicator that he's healing. McKinley had to leave the Carolina game after re-aggravating his groin injury, so it's notable he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. The Falcons still look to be getting healthier and avoided any major new injuries against the Panthers.

Todd Gurley reaches 75 career touchdowns | Best of Gameday

Todd Gurley became the fourth-fastest player to reach 75 career touchdowns on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Carolina Pantherson October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Carolina Pantherson October 11, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20201011_CARatATL_AR1_7319_16x9web
4 / 15
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs th ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 makes a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II, Russell Gage/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 15

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Carolina Panthers on October 11. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II, Russell Gage/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Falcons' star receiver is questionable for Sunday's game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones does not practice

The Atlanta Falcons are banged up coming out of their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable; Takk McKinley out

Already down three players for Monday's game, the Falcons will add defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who are out
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Foye Oluokun, Damontae Kazee show signs of improvement

After missing Wednesday's practice, Oluokun and Kazee took a step forward and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Nine players held out of practice

Julio Jones and Dante Fowler were among the nine Falcons veterans held out of Wednesday's practice
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday

Top News

Thank you, Atlanta

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: A new No. 1; Raiders crack top 10 as Chiefs, Falcons drop

Falcons Audible: Reactions to staff moves, Raheem Morris as interim HC, and Falcons long-term vision

Falcons release depth chart with a change at defensive tackle 

Advertising