Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains out; Grady Jarrett limited

Julio Jones continues to be held out of practice due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against Carolina. His status will be monitored by the team throughout the week, as well as that of rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins who was held out of practice with a concussion.
Jones and Hawkins were the only two players to miss practice because of injury, but seven starters were limited on Wednesday. Five defenders - safety Keanu Neal, defensive end Dante Fowler, linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Takk McKinley - and two offensive players - tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Russell Gage - were the ones who entered the week banged up.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Full participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Back
|Limited participation
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Back
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Knee
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Rest
|Did not participate
What it means
It will be interesting to see how the Falcons handle their injury situation with Raheem Morris now in charge, but things probably won't change all too much. Jones did not log any practice time last week, so any time this week would be a good indicator that he's healing. McKinley had to leave the Carolina game after re-aggravating his groin injury, so it's notable he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. The Falcons still look to be getting healthier and avoided any major new injuries against the Panthers.
