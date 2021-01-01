Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among three starters ruled out

The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field for their final practice of the 2020 season before Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RELATED CONTENT
Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and wide receiver Brandon Powell were unable to log any practice time throughout the week, and all three players have been ruled out for the game. Defensive end Charles Harris is also questionable for Sunday, but that is due to a personal matter rather than an injury.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|DE Steven Means
|Hand
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|C Matt Hennessy
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|RB Ito Smith
|Rib
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE John Cominsky
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|C Alex Mack
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|TE Luke Stocker
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|CB Darqueze Dennard
|Quad
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|WR Brandon Powell
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|DE Charles Harris
|Personal matter
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Questionable
|OT Jake Matthews
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A