Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among three starters ruled out

Atlanta has ruled out three starters ahead of Sunday's season finale in Tampa Bay

Jan 01, 2021 at 02:21 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field for their final practice of the 2020 season before Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and wide receiver Brandon Powell were unable to log any practice time throughout the week, and all three players have been ruled out for the game. Defensive end Charles Harris is also questionable for Sunday, but that is due to a personal matter rather than an injury.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
DE Steven Means Hand Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
C Matt Hennessy Knee Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
RB Ito Smith Rib Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE John Cominsky Shoulder Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
C Alex Mack Concussion Limited participation N/A N/A N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
G James Carpenter Groin Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
TE Luke Stocker Elbow Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
CB Darqueze Dennard Quad Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
WR Brandon Powell Foot Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
DE Charles Harris Personal matter Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
OT Jake Matthews Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

