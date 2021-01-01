Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among three starters ruled out

The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field for their final practice of the 2020 season before Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and wide receiver Brandon Powell were unable to log any practice time throughout the week, and all three players have been ruled out for the game. Defensive end Charles Harris is also questionable for Sunday, but that is due to a personal matter rather than an injury.