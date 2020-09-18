Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

There was reason for concern after starting left tackle Jake Matthews was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he was listed on the team's final game report as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Matthews practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, sporing a knee brace on his left leg, and he was able to finish the game against Seattle, so it's possible he's able to tough it out this weekend. The Falcons showed improvement on the offensive line in Week 1, and Matthews will be a big part of the long-term success of that unit moving forward. Also listed on the injury report for Friday were running back Todd Gurley and left guard James Carpenter, but there are no issues there, as they both were receiving a veteran rest day.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|G Chris Lindstrom
|Thumb
|N/A
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|OT Jake Matthews
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Doubtful
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Ankle
|N/A
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|RB Todd Gurley
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|DE Charles Harris
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
Here is the Cowboys' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB Jourdan Lewis
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|WR Amari Cooper
|Ankle
|N/A
|Limited participation
|DE Aldon Smith
|Tooth
|N/A
|Did not participate
|OT Tyron Smith
|Neck
|N/A
|Did not participate
What it means
For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game. Atlanta missed him on the field in Week 1, as the Falcons failed to slow down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' passing game. Charles Harris is the only other player who has been ruled out, but rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is doubtful for the contest despite practicing in a limited capacity all week. After missing much of training camp, Davidson's conditioning and game-readiness may not be at a spot where the coaching staff is comfortable. Three notable player popped up on the Cowboys' injury report on Thursday, and it will be worth monitoring their statuses ahead of Sunday. Beating Atlanta will be much tougher for Dallas if the team is without Amari Cooper, Aldon Smith or Tyron Smith.