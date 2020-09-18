Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game

Sep 18, 2020 at 03:04 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

There was reason for concern after starting left tackle Jake Matthews was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he was listed on the team's final game report as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Matthews practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, sporing a knee brace on his left leg, and he was able to finish the game against Seattle, so it's possible he's able to tough it out this weekend. The Falcons showed improvement on the offensive line in Week 1, and Matthews will be a big part of the long-term success of that unit moving forward. Also listed on the injury report for Friday were running back Todd Gurley and left guard James Carpenter, but there are no issues there, as they both were receiving a veteran rest day.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
G Chris Lindstrom Thumb N/A Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
OT Jake Matthews Knee Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation Questionable
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation Doubtful
DT Deadrin Senat Ankle N/A Limited participation Limited participation N/A
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
DE Charles Harris Ankle Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out

Here is the Cowboys' full injury report from Thursday:

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Jourdan Lewis Ankle Full participation Full participation
WR Amari Cooper Ankle N/A Limited participation
DE Aldon Smith Tooth N/A Did not participate
OT Tyron Smith Neck N/A Did not participate

What it means

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game. Atlanta missed him on the field in Week 1, as the Falcons failed to slow down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' passing game. Charles Harris is the only other player who has been ruled out, but rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is doubtful for the contest despite practicing in a limited capacity all week. After missing much of training camp, Davidson's conditioning and game-readiness may not be at a spot where the coaching staff is comfortable. Three notable player popped up on the Cowboys' injury report on Thursday, and it will be worth monitoring their statuses ahead of Sunday. Beating Atlanta will be much tougher for Dallas if the team is without Amari Cooper, Aldon Smith or Tyron Smith.

