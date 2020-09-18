Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews questionable vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out for the game. Atlanta missed him on the field in Week 1, as the Falcons failed to slow down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' passing game. Charles Harris is the only other player who has been ruled out, but rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is doubtful for the contest despite practicing in a limited capacity all week. After missing much of training camp, Davidson's conditioning and game-readiness may not be at a spot where the coaching staff is comfortable. Three notable player popped up on the Cowboys' injury report on Thursday, and it will be worth monitoring their statuses ahead of Sunday. Beating Atlanta will be much tougher for Dallas if the team is without Amari Cooper, Aldon Smith or Tyron Smith.