Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson receives designation ahead of Week 4 clash with Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Ali did not travel to London with the Falcons due to an ankle injury.

Sep 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM
LONDON -- Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson was designated as questionable, on the team's official injury report, for Sunday's Week 4 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

The Falcons released their injury report on Friday afternoon.

Patterson hasn't played in a game thus far and was limited in practice all week with a thigh injury. He has received various designations in the past but hasn't been deemed ready to play in a game, so there's legitimate uncertainty surrounding his status against Jacksonville.

If he's in fact ready to play, Patterson would add another powerful playmaker to the lineup. Called a "joker" on the team's depth chart and in the system, Patterson operates as a wild card who can do most everything well.

"He brings a different element to what we can do," head coach Arthur Smith said.

Receiver Josh Ali did not travel with the team to London, the team announced on Thursday, after appearing on the participation report this week with an ankle injury. That leaves the Falcons with four receivers on the 53-man roster, though the Falcons have operated with that number before. Ali was a healthy inactive in Weeks 1-2.

They're able to do so with Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge, plus a number of tight ends and running backs who can play the receiver position.

While Jeff Okudah was not listed on the participation report or injury report during Week 4, he is progressing well in his return from a foot injury. He played sparingly in a Week 3 game in Detroit but Smith said his playing time could increase against Jacksonville. The amount of increase will be decided in the moment, Smith said, based on how Okudah feels.

