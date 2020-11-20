Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

After logging three consecutive limited practices, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was not listed with any particular injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, a sign that he will be back in the lineup after missing one game due to a foot injury.
RELATED CONTENT
There were no players with an injury designation for Sunday, meaning the Falcons should be close to full strength for an important game. Defensive end Dante Fowler is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, and his absence will be notable for Atlanta, but he could be the only starter out against New Orleans.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|T Matt Gono
|Illness
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Full participation
|N/A
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Knee/toe
|N/A
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|T John Wetzel
|Ankle
|N/A
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|WR Olamide Zaccheaus
|Knee
|N/A
|N/A
|Limited participation
|N/A
|RB Todd Gurley
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
Here's the Saints' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE Josh Hill
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|QB Drew Brees
|Ribs/right shoulder
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|RB Dwayne Washington
|Back
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DE Cameron Jordan
|Back
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|T Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Malcom Brown
|Calf
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|RB Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|CB Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
What it means
The Falcons' injury report obviously carries good news, but the Saints' injury report from Thursday is equally notable. Star running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Thursday while nursing a foot injury, and Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan and Ryan Ramczyk all remained limited. The final injury report for New Orleans will be incredibly telling for just what the Falcons could be up against on Sunday.