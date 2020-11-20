Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

Atlanta had no players listed with an injury designation for the game on its final injury report

Nov 20, 2020 at 01:48 PM
After logging three consecutive limited practices, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was not listed with any particular injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, a sign that he will be back in the lineup after missing one game due to a foot injury.

There were no players with an injury designation for Sunday, meaning the Falcons should be close to full strength for an important game. Defensive end Dante Fowler is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, and his absence will be notable for Atlanta, but he could be the only starter out against New Orleans.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
T Kaleb McGary Knee Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
T Matt Gono Illness Did not participate Did not participate Full participation N/A
TE Jaeden Graham Knee/toe N/A Full participation Full participation N/A
T John Wetzel Ankle N/A Limited participation Limited participation N/A
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
WR Olamide Zaccheaus Knee N/A N/A Limited participation N/A
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

Here's the Saints' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Josh Hill Concussion Did not participate Did not participate
WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion Did not participate Limited participation
QB Drew Brees Ribs/right shoulder Did not participate Did not participate
RB Dwayne Washington Back Did not participate Did not participate
DE Cameron Jordan Back Did not participate Limited participation
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee Limited participation Limited participation
DT Malcom Brown Calf Limited participation Limited participation
RB Alvin Kamara Foot Limited participation Did not participate
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen Limited participation Limited participation

What it means

The Falcons' injury report obviously carries good news, but the Saints' injury report from Thursday is equally notable. Star running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Thursday while nursing a foot injury, and Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan and Ryan Ramczyk all remained limited. The final injury report for New Orleans will be incredibly telling for just what the Falcons could be up against on Sunday.

