Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

After logging three consecutive limited practices, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was not listed with any particular injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, a sign that he will be back in the lineup after missing one game due to a foot injury.

There were no players with an injury designation for Sunday, meaning the Falcons should be close to full strength for an important game. Defensive end Dante Fowler is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, and his absence will be notable for Atlanta, but he could be the only starter out against New Orleans.