Falcons injury report: Three players did not participate Wednesday as Titans practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons held three players out of practice on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.
Linebacker Tae Davis is in the concussion protocol and missed the first day of practice preparing for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. He must be cleared to practice and then cleared to play while working through stages of the protocol.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson were held out but their absence was not injury related. They were both given a rest day.