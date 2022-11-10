Falcons Inactives: Jake Matthews game status updated after birth of first child 

Atlanta releases inactives ahead of Thursday Night Football matchup with Carolina Panthers. 

Nov 10, 2022 at 06:44 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jake Matthews' game status was in question when it was reported earlier on Thursday morning that he was on the way back to Atlanta. The starting left tackle's wife, Meggi, had gone into labor with the couple's first child.

Matthews made it to Atlanta in time for the birth, but whether he would make it back to Charlotte in time for Thursday night's 8:15 kickoff against the Panthers was still up in the air. But, interestingly enough, so was Matthews.

To help get the lineman back to his team, Falcons owner Arthur Blank saved Matthews a spot on his plane. And though his status was questionable earlier in the day, Matthews was not listed in the Falcons Week 10 inactives.

Barring any unexpected travel delays, the new dad is expected to make it back to Charlotte in time for kickoff.

As for the inactives list, there are very few surprises for the Falcons.

A.J. Terrell (hamstring), Erik Harris (foot) and Feleipe Franks (calf) did not participate in practice this week in the lead up to the Falcons rematch with the Panthers. They were among the group of Falcons inactives on Thursday.

Here is the rest of the Falcons Week 10 inactives:

TE Feleipe Franks

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

OL Jonotthan Harrison

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

Wheels Up | Falcons Fly to Charlotte

The Falcons take flight to Charlotte to face the Panthers for Week 10. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 19

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 19

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 19

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and safety Jovante Moffatt #20 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and safety Jovante Moffatt #20 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 19

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 19

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 19

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 19

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 19

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 19

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 travels to Charlotte on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

