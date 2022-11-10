Falcons Inactives: Jake Matthews game status updated after birth of first child 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jake Matthews' game status was in question when it was reported earlier on Thursday morning that he was on the way back to Atlanta. The starting left tackle's wife, Meggi, had gone into labor with the couple's first child.

Matthews made it to Atlanta in time for the birth, but whether he would make it back to Charlotte in time for Thursday night's 8:15 kickoff against the Panthers was still up in the air. But, interestingly enough, so was Matthews.

To help get the lineman back to his team, Falcons owner Arthur Blank saved Matthews a spot on his plane. And though his status was questionable earlier in the day, Matthews was not listed in the Falcons Week 10 inactives.