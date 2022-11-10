Falcons Inactives: Jake Matthews game status updated after birth of first child 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jake Matthews' game status was in question when it was reported earlier on Thursday morning that he was on the way back to Atlanta. The starting left tackle's wife, Meggi, had gone into labor with the couple's first child.
Matthews made it to Atlanta in time for the birth, but whether he would make it back to Charlotte in time for Thursday night's 8:15 kickoff against the Panthers was still up in the air. But, interestingly enough, so was Matthews.
To help get the lineman back to his team, Falcons owner Arthur Blank saved Matthews a spot on his plane. And though his status was questionable earlier in the day, Matthews was not listed in the Falcons Week 10 inactives.
Barring any unexpected travel delays, the new dad is expected to make it back to Charlotte in time for kickoff.
As for the inactives list, there are very few surprises for the Falcons.
A.J. Terrell (hamstring), Erik Harris (foot) and Feleipe Franks (calf) did not participate in practice this week in the lead up to the Falcons rematch with the Panthers. They were among the group of Falcons inactives on Thursday.
Here is the rest of the Falcons Week 10 inactives:
TE Feleipe Franks
S Erik Harris
CB A.J. Terrell
ILB Nate Landman
OL Jonotthan Harrison
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
