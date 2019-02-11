Falcons hire former Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton as a senior assistant

Feb 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Sutton_AP_700037700505
AP/Steven Senne

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have hired former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton to fill a key assistant role.

RELATED CONTENT

Sutton, a former head coach at Army, is expected to help with in-game strategy, clock management, time-out usage and replay review for the Falcons. With coach Dan Quinn assuming the defensive coordinator role for the Falcons, he has sought to hire someone who can handle some of the in-game and clock management responsibilities.

"Calling the defense, spending the extra time to get that right, and making sure our style and identity come across in the right way are exciting challenges," Quinn said. "Adding someone with Bob's knowledge and experience to assist with clock and game-management strategies will help us be the best version of the Falcons that we can be in 2019."

That role was initially given to former Falcons assistant offensive line coach Kyle Flood, but he recently accepted a job to become the offensive line coach at Alabama.

Sutton's coaching career began in 1972 when he was a graduate assistant at the University of Michigan. In the decades since, Sutton has been defensive coordinator at three different colleges, an offensive coordinator at Western Michigan and the head coach at Army.

Sutton broke into the NFL in 2000 as linebackers coach for the New York Jets. He was the Jets' defensive coordinator from 2006-08 and was named the Jets' assistant head coach for the 2012 season. In 2013, Sutton began his six-year run as Chiefs defensive coordinator. In that time, the Chiefs' defense ranked third in scoring, allowing 20.3 points per game, and forced 165 turnovers.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Patrick Surtain II could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Taking a closer look at why cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be Atlanta's first-round pick 
news

Falcons Release Ito Smith

Falcons release running back after three seasons
news

Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta adds a pair of free agents in Harmon and Patterson
news

Daniel Jeremiah explains why QB Trey Lance would be hard for Falcons to pass up

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah discusses why he thinks the Falcons will take QB Trey Lance with the No. 4 overall pick 
news

Mock Draft 11.0: With trade prospects brewing, Falcons sit tight, draft top offensive talent

While the trade speculation and options are expected to heat up as the draft nears, Falcons could nab a star at tight end
news

Report: Falcons will attend Justin Fields' second pro day  

The Atlanta Falcons will reportedly attend Justin Fields' second pro day
news

Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

The Falcons add tight end via free agency
news

Falcons Add Jake Pfeil as Director of Sports Medicine

news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Kyle Pitts could be Falcons' first-round pick

Taking a closer look at why tight end Kyle Pitts could be the Falcons' first-round pick 
news

Mel Kiper releases two-round mock that has interesting trade option for Falcons 

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper released his two-round mock draft on Tuesday morning
news

Wyche: Falcons will draft for need, and here's what they need

There is little doubt among NFL personnel people and coaches what position will be drafted with the top four picks: Quarterback.
news

Steve Wyche announces partnership with Atlanta Falcons

Beginning now, through the draft, through the preseason and through the regular season, Steve Wyche will be a contributor to the Falcons digital and broadcast teams.

Top News

Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

Daniel Jeremiah explains why QB Trey Lance would be hard for Falcons to pass up

Mock Draft 11.0: With trade prospects brewing, Falcons sit tight, draft top offensive talent

Wyche: Falcons will draft for need, and here's what they need

Advertising