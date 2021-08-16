Falcons have reached a 100-percent vaccination rate

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons have reached a 100-percent vaccinate rate. They are the first team in the NFL to have everyone on the squad against COVID-19.
WSB (Ch.2 in Atlanta) sports director Zach Klein first reported the news on Monday, citing league sources. The Falcons confirmed the report after the news broke.
The Falcons reached a 92-percent vaccination rate on July 23, and now have every player on the roster protected against COVID-19. Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive.