Falcons, Grady Jarrett launch 'Getting Real with Grady Jarrett' podcast 

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and AtlantaFalcons.com reporter Kelsey Conway launched the first season of the "Getting Real with Grady Jarrett" podcast on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowler will give fans a closer look at his life on and off the football field through the show while interviewing a guest per episode. Some of the featured guests include: Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, Elisha Jarrett and more.

Some of the topics Jarrett will go in-depth on are the mental aspect of being a professional athlete, his source of motivation, his family, fashion, overcoming hardships and more.

Episode one features an interview with Lewis, a close family friend of Jarrett's, in which Atlanta's star defensive player opens up about how he' influenced his career thus far. Lewis also discusses how he came up with his iconic squirrel dance introduction, why Jarrett should be excited about playing for defensive coordinator Dean Pees and how he mentored Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.