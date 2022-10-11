Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons depth chart was released Tuesday heading into a Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and there isn't much change. The biggest adjustment comes a nose tackle, where Anthony Rush is no longer featured following his release last week.

Abdullah Anderson is now in a starting slot after playing 28 snaps in an expanded role. It's worth watching to see if the Falcons add a defensive lineman or promote one in the coming weeks.

Don't forget that the Falcons roster sits at 52, with room to add one more talent to the group before playing the 49ers. Could that be Isaiah Oliver, who was designated to return off injured reserve last week? Or could Damien Williams make a quick comeback if he's given a similar designation on Wednesday, when he's eligible to receive it off IR?