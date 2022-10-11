Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of 2022 NFL regular season

Abdullah Anderson moves into first-team slot following Anthony Rush release

Oct 11, 2022 at 02:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons depth chart was released Tuesday heading into a Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and there isn't much change. The biggest adjustment comes a nose tackle, where Anthony Rush is no longer featured following his release last week.

Abdullah Anderson is now in a starting slot after playing 28 snaps in an expanded role. It's worth watching to see if the Falcons add a defensive lineman or promote one in the coming weeks.

Don't forget that the Falcons roster sits at 52, with room to add one more talent to the group before playing the 49ers. Could that be Isaiah Oliver, who was designated to return off injured reserve last week? Or could Damien Williams make a quick comeback if he's given a similar designation on Wednesday, when he's eligible to receive it off IR?

Another point on this depth chart: We've seen the Falcons use an entire section of the depth chart when a top performer is out. Tight end's a great example of that, with Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks all active against the Bucs, with standard practice squad elevation MyCole Pruitt also in the mix.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
