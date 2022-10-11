Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons depth chart was released Tuesday heading into a Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and there isn't much change. The biggest adjustment comes a nose tackle, where Anthony Rush is no longer featured following his release last week.
Abdullah Anderson is now in a starting slot after playing 28 snaps in an expanded role. It's worth watching to see if the Falcons add a defensive lineman or promote one in the coming weeks.
Don't forget that the Falcons roster sits at 52, with room to add one more talent to the group before playing the 49ers. Could that be Isaiah Oliver, who was designated to return off injured reserve last week? Or could Damien Williams make a quick comeback if he's given a similar designation on Wednesday, when he's eligible to receive it off IR?
Another point on this depth chart: We've seen the Falcons use an entire section of the depth chart when a top performer is out. Tight end's a great example of that, with Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks all active against the Bucs, with standard practice squad elevation MyCole Pruitt also in the mix.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 2022.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams