Falcons select DeMarcco Hellams with the No. 224 overall NFL Draft pick

Instant analysis: The Falcons have added a defensive back primarily known as a free safety, who also has experience playing in the slot or playing down in the box. He's a solid, sure open-field tackler who plays aggressive in the run game. He's also a quality cover man against tight ends and running backs, but must improve his anticipation and zone coverage at the NFL level. He joins a safety corps that includes Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins. He also stands as the second defensive back drafted on Day 3.

While that's a snapshot of his defensive chops, but there's more to his evaluation than that.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot stated that you need a four-down strategy for Day 3 picks, and Hellams fits into that vision. How? He have to be a factor on special teams and, if he makes the team out of camp, could end up a core player in the kicking game.

Here's a summation of his NFL potential from The Athletic's Dane Brugler and his draft guide.

"Overall, Hellams will struggle to mask his lack of recovery speed, balance and burst versus NFL athletes, but he always seems to be around the ball and competes with the attacking demeanor that fills up the stat sheet. He projects as an NFL strong safety and low-hole defender who should be a regular on special teams."

What's next: The Falcons have one more draft pick, at No. 225 overall.