Falcons select DeMarcco Hellams with the No. 224 overall NFL Draft pick

The Alabama defensive back led the Crimson Tide in tackles in 2022

Apr 29, 2023 at 05:38 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have selected defensive back DeMarcco Hellams from Alabama with the No. 224 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let's learn more about the first of two Falcons seventh-round selections:

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 203

School: Alabama

2022 stats: 108 tackles | 7.5 TFLs |2.5 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 8 passes defensed | 1 INT

Falcons Select DeMarcco Hellams in Seventh Round of 2023 Draft | Top Photos

We take a look at DeMarcco Hellams in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2), linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive lineman Byron Young (47) gang tackle Mercer running back Brandon Marshall (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2), linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive lineman Byron Young (47) gang tackle Mercer running back Brandon Marshall (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 9

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
5 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates after breaking up an Auburn pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
6 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates after breaking up an Auburn pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
7 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Instant analysis: The Falcons have added a defensive back primarily known as a free safety, who also has experience playing in the slot or playing down in the box. He's a solid, sure open-field tackler who plays aggressive in the run game. He's also a quality cover man against tight ends and running backs, but must improve his anticipation and zone coverage at the NFL level. He joins a safety corps that includes Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins. He also stands as the second defensive back drafted on Day 3.

While that's a snapshot of his defensive chops, but there's more to his evaluation than that.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot stated that you need a four-down strategy for Day 3 picks, and Hellams fits into that vision. How? He have to be a factor on special teams and, if he makes the team out of camp, could end up a core player in the kicking game.

Here's a summation of his NFL potential from The Athletic's Dane Brugler and his draft guide.

"Overall, Hellams will struggle to mask his lack of recovery speed, balance and burst versus NFL athletes, but he always seems to be around the ball and competes with the attacking demeanor that fills up the stat sheet. He projects as an NFL strong safety and low-hole defender who should be a regular on special teams."

What's next: The Falcons have one more draft pick, at No. 225 overall.

Check back for more photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

We discuss Bijan Robinson, the overall draft class and their favorite pick from Days 2 and 3

news

Falcons select OL Jovaughn Gwyn with the No. 225 overall NFL Draft pick

The Falcons also took DB DeMarcco Hellams in the 7th round.

news

Falcons select Clark Phillips III with No. 113 overall NFL Draft pick

The Utah product led the Pac-12 with six interceptions in 2022

news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Head coach and GM, explain why OL Matt Bergeron, DL Zach Harrison fit what Falcons are building up front

news

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

The Ohio State product played defensive end for the Buckeyes

news

How Matthew Bergeron (potentially) fits into Falcons 2023 offensive plans

Atlanta drafted Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading their No. 44 and No. 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to get him.

news

Nerdy Birds: Recapping the Falcons 2023 draft class

Everything you need to know about the Falcons draft class, including scouting reports, analytics and independent analysis on each selection

news

Nerdy Birds: How A.J. Terrell's Fifth-Year Option Works

The Falcons picked up the 2020 first-round pick's fifth-year option on Friday, keeping him in Atlanta through the 2024 season.

news

The Falcons trade up, select Matthew Bergeron with the No. 38 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta gave up two picks to Indianapolis to add the Syracuse product

news

Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option

After joining the Falcons in 2020, Terrell has established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the game.

news

'Passion and conviction': Terry Fontenot details how Falcons landed Bijan Robinson

In an exclusive interview, Falcons GM explains why he didn't accept offers to trade down and took Robinson at No. 8 overall

Top News

Nerdy Birds: Recapping the Falcons 2023 draft class

Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith fortified offensive, defensive fronts with specific types of linemen

Falcons select Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall NFL Draft pick

Advertising