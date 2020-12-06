Falcons' comeback bid falls short in loss vs. Saints

The Falcons made things interesting late, but couldn't pull off the comeback

Dec 06, 2020 at 04:16 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201206_NOatATL_KH2_7224_16x9web

The Atlanta Falcons (4-8) entered Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) eager to flip the script from their loss to their rival just two weeks prior, but they couldn't quite finish off their comeback attempt, losing 21-16.

Even with Julio Jones and Todd Gurley back in the lineup, Atlanta's offense had trouble getting anything going for much of the game against New Orleans' defense. The Falcons did a better job protecting Matt Ryan, giving up three sacks after allowing eight in the first meeting, but the receivers still had trouble consistently getting separation and the run game wasn't a major factor. The Falcons finished with 332 total yards of offense and struggled on third downs, converting just five of their 13 attempts.

Atlanta's best offensive drive of the game came in the fourth after Deion Jones recovered a Taysom Hill fumble at the Falcons' 15-yard line. The offense – helped by 25 yards of penalties from the Saints – marched 85 yards and cut New Orleans' lead to 21-16 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Russell Gage. That score put the Falcons in position to win the game with another touchdown, but they couldn't manage to punch it in one more time.

It looked like the Falcons would pull off a stunner when they moved as close as the Saints' 13-yard line, but a pair of run plays that lost a total of 7 yards put them in a fourth down situation. On that fourth down, Ryan floated a pass to Jones in the end zone, but he was in tight double coverage and couldn't pull down an attempted one-handed catch.

The Falcons' defense turned in another solid performance against a Saints team without Drew Brees. Things began to look shaky when New Orleans scored touchdowns on its last drive of the first half and its first drive of the second half, taking a 21-9 lead, but the Falcons settled down and played much better on third downs to get off the field. Led by a good performance from Hill, the Saints gained 424 yards and were 3-of-5 in the red zone, whereas the Falcons were 1-of-4 in the red zone.

Hill finished the game completing 27 of his 37 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns - the first two touchdown passes of his career - and he also gained 83 rushing yards on 14 carries, over half of which came on an early 43-yard scramble. Ryan was 19-of-39 on Sunday, throwing for 273 yards and a touchdown. Both Hill and Ryan had a fumble in the game.

Calvin Ridley was Atlanta's leading receiver on Sunday, catching five passes for 108 yards, and Jones finished his afternoon with six catches for 94 yards. Ito Smith led the Falcons on the ground, gaining 36 yards on eight carries. Gurley chipped in with eight carries for 16 yards and Brian Hill picked up 18 yards on five attempts.

For New Orleans, Michael Thomas was the top receiving target in the game. He caught nine passes for 105 yards, but it was Tre'Quan Smith and tight end Jared Cook who caught Hill's two touchdown passes. Alvin Kamara led the Saints in rushing, picking up 88 yards and scoring a touchdown on 15 carries.

Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones were the Falcons' leading tacklers, racking up 13 and 10 tackles, respectively. Jones came up with the Hill fumble, which was forced by rookie corner A.J. Terrell, who also had a pass breakup in the game and finished with nine tackles.

With the loss, the Falcons fall further down the NFC standings and have now been swept by their biggest division rival. They will attempt to get things turned around next week with a cross-conference matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Related Content

news

Tabeek: The real reason why latest loss to Saints stings a little more

The fact Atlanta had a chance to beat their rivals and keep pace with a pack of NFC teams still fighting for playoff spots hurts
news

Matt Ryan has confidence in Dirk Koetter, admits Falcons offense has underachieved 

Matt Ryan spoke about the Falcons' offensive production in the loss to the Saints 
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley good to go

The Falcons' offense will be near full strength for this throwback rematch
news

Who will win, Saints or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons will host the 9-2 New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

A.J. Terrell proving to be everything Falcons could have hoped for

Terrell has been arguably the best rookie cornerback in the NFL this season and the most reliable corner for the Falcons in 2020
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley questionable vs. Saints

The Falcons enter the weekend with three starters listed as questionable for the rematch
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Chiefs still 1-2 while soaring Falcons jump nine spots

Falcons are 4-2 in last six games and close season out Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and Bucs twice
news

Bringin' the juice: Jeff Ulbrich's approach helping Falcons defense turn around

Get to know more about the Falcons' fiery defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and how he pulls from his days as a player to lead his defense 
news

Julio Jones on his old-school study habits and spending time with NBA star Kevin Durant 

Julio Jones goes in-depth on how he prepares for games and how he spends time with other elite professional athletes in the offseason
news

Fox Sports' Jonathan Vilma: Reason for Falcons defensive turnaround, key to scoring vs. Saints

FOX Sports' color analyst Jonathan Vilma previews the upcoming game between the Falcons and Saints 
news

Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver settling into new role for Falcons

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Top News

Tabeek: The real reason why latest loss to Saints stings a little more

Matt Ryan has confidence in Dirk Koetter, admits Falcons offense has underachieved 

Falcons' comeback bid falls short in loss vs. Saints

Postgame Breakdown | Week 13 - Falcons vs. Saints

Advertising