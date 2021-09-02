Falcons claim OL Colby Gossett off waivers

Sep 02, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AP21237191053397
(AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Atlanta Falcons have claimed offensive lineman Colby Gossett off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. 

The Falcons have also placed OL Josh Andrews on the Reserve/Injured List. 

Gossett was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. The Cumming, Ga., native appeared in five games (four starts) at left guard for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns before exercising his option to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Per NFL rules for the 2021 season, each club will be permitted to return an unlimited number of players from the club's Reserve/Injured List to the club's 53-player Active/Inactive List following a duration of three weeks.

