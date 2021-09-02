Falcons claim OL Colby Gossett off waivers

Gossett was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. The Cumming, Ga., native appeared in five games (four starts) at left guard for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns before exercising his option to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.