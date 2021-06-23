Falcons announce personnel department changes

This will mark Sabo's 11th season with the organization and first as pro director. Sabo originally joined the Falcons as an area scout in 2011 before being promoted to director of college scouting in 2013. He served in that role for six seasons before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2019. Prior to his time with the Falcons, the Willingboro, N.J., native spent 12 seasons (1998-2009) with the Cleveland Browns after three seasons (1996-98) with the New Orleans Saints.