The Falcons' influence expands across the community with youth football camps, voting initiatives, social injustice initiatives, and more.

The work that is done by the team makes people around the city like Kaye Harris, a Chicago-native and barber at the shop, proud to go to work every day. She likes what the city is evolving into during her 11 years here.

"I think they put so much back into the community that it allows us to take advantage of it now," Harris said.

Mercedes Benz Stadium may be the best example of Mr. Blank's teams' influence. Although it is the home of the Falcons and Atlanta United, it represents more to the city.

In this pandemic, the stadium has provided jobs to locals for events and games. In addition, the stadium is now a COVID-19 vaccine shot site to help fight the virus.

Along with debuting the mural, for 404 Day, the Falcons and Truist partnered with Sweetroots Hair Bar and University Barber Shop to provide complimentary hair appointments for current students of the AUC.

404 Day is a day to praise the work Atlanta's community has done. There are so many parts to build the city up for a better future that there must be a celebration. From the AUC to local businesses to the Falcons, all will continue to thrive and progress in their city.