Falcons Agree to Terms With OLB Upshaw

Mar 25, 2016 at 10:28 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw.

Upshaw, 6-2, 272 pounds, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (35th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Upshaw saw action in 64 games with 51 starts and has recorded 183 total tackles (111 solo), seven passes defensed, five sacks, five fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.

Last season, he started 15 of the 16 games he played in and recorded 51 total tackles (29 solo), three fumble recoveries, two sacks, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He was also a part of a defense that only allowed 337.4 yards per game, which was the eighth-lowest total in the NFL in 2015.

Upshaw recorded 141 total tackles (88 solo), 17.5 sacks, 36.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns during his time with the Crimson Tide. He won two national championships at Alabama, and was named the BCS National Championship MVP in 2012. He is a native of Eufaula, AL.

