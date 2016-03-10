Falcons Agree to Terms With Clayborn, Shelby

Mar 10, 2016 at 01:39 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have agreed to terms with defensive ends Adrian Clayborn and Derrick Shelby.

Clayborn, 6-3, 280 pounds, was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He started all 36 games during his four year stay with the Bucs, tallying 109 total tackles (74 solo), 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two passes defensed.

The Falcons signed Clayborn during the offseason in 2015, and this past season Clayborn played in all 16 games for the first time since 2013. He also recorded 15 total tackles (14 solo), three sacks, and one fumble recovery.

The St. Louis, Missouri native was a two-time team captain that started in 37 of 50 games played, including his last 30 games during his Iowa career (2007-10). He recorded 192 tackles to go with 19.0 sacks, 37.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery while earning All-Big Ten honors following his junior and senior seasons. Clayborn attended Webster Groves High School where he was a four-year letterman and team captain.

Shelby, 6-2, 280 pounds, was originally signed as a college free agent by the Miami Dolphins following the 2012 NFL Draft out of Utah. Shelby has seen action in 63 games with nine starts, while posting 103 total tackles (74 solo), nine sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown. Last season, he started eight of the 16 games he played in and recorded career highs in total tackles (37 – 25 solo) and sacks (3.5), as well as recording two forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Shelby played in 47 games for the Utes and recorded 169 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five passes defensed, five forced fumbles, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. During his senior season at Utah in 2011, he was selected first-team All-Pac-12.

