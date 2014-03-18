Falcons Agree to Terms with CB Arenas

Arenas, 5-9, 197 pounds, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (50th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on May 1, 2013. In four seasons, he has seen action in 63 games with 12 starts, totaling 148 tackles (126 solo), five sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and 22 passes defensed. Arenas also served as a punt and kick returner, notching 106 punt returns for 1,035 yards (9.8 Avg.) and 73 kickoff returns for 1,541 yards (21.1 Avg.). The versatile Arenas has also seen action on offense, scoring his first career touchdown on a seven-yard run in 2011. Last season, Arenas saw action in all 16 games for the Cardinals and posted 12 tackles (11 solo) with one sack. He returned 24 kickoffs for 493 yards and a career-best 21.4 yards per return average.