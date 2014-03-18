Falcons Agree to Terms with CB Arenas

Mar 18, 2014 at 11:19 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have agreed to terms with cornerback Javier Arenas. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

PHOTOS: Falcons Add Cornerback Javier Arenas

Arenas, 5-9, 197 pounds, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (50th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on May 1, 2013. In four seasons, he has seen action in 63 games with 12 starts, totaling 148 tackles (126 solo), five sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and 22 passes defensed. Arenas also served as a punt and kick returner, notching 106 punt returns for 1,035 yards (9.8 Avg.) and 73 kickoff returns for 1,541 yards (21.1 Avg.). The versatile Arenas has also seen action on offense, scoring his first career touchdown on a seven-yard run in 2011. Last season, Arenas saw action in all 16 games for the Cardinals and posted 12 tackles (11 solo) with one sack. He returned 24 kickoffs for 493 yards and a career-best 21.4 yards per return average.

The Tampa, FL native appeared in 52 games with 28 starts at Alabama and became the first college football player to ever amass over 1,500 punt return yards and 2,000 kickoff return yards in a career. He posted eight total return touchdowns, including seven punt returns and one interception return falling one return score shy of the NCAA record. As a senior in 2009, Arenas started 13 games and earned first-team All-America and first-team All-SEC honors after helping lead the Crimson Tide to a BCS National Championship. Arenas attended Robinson (Tampa, FL) High School where he was a first-team All-Suncoast selection and competed in the 200 and 400 meters on the track team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign TE Parker Hesse and OL Sam Jones

The Falcons add a pair of free agent players
news

Falcons Sign WR Juwan Green

news

Falcons Exercise WR Calvin Ridley's Fifth-Year Option

news

Falcons agree to terms with QB A.J. McCarron

Veteran quarterback has agreed to terms to join Atlanta
news

Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta adds a pair of free agents in Harmon and Patterson
news

Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

The Falcons add tight end via free agency
news

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines
news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 
news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Newly signed safety Erik Harris discusses his journey from a corn mixer at the UTZ potato chip factory to the NFL sidelines 
news

What the signings of Erik Harris, Brandon Copeland mean for Falcons 

Taking a closer look at what the Falcons' most recent signings mean 

Top News

Inside-out? Isaiah Oliver's versatility gives Falcons secondary options

Falcons' Hayden Hurst 'a man on a mission,' poised for a breakout year

Defensive line grinds on Day 5 of OTAs

How Deion Jones uses tricks of the trade to master new Falcons schemes

Advertising