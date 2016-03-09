Falcons Agree to Terms With C Mack

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have agreed to terms on a five-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack.

"We knew we needed to add an established presence along our offensive line," said general manager Thomas Dimitroff. "Alex is a three-time pro bowler and is an ideal scheme fit for our offense. We understand the importance of solidifying the center position and we have been able to do that today. We are pleased to be able to add Alex to our roster and believe he will be an anchor to our line."

Mack, 6-4, 311 pounds was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of California. He has started all 101 games he's played in. During his rookie season, Mack became the fifth rookie to start all 16 games at center, and helped his team record four consecutive games with more than 160 rushing yards.

In 2010, Mack was anchored an offensive line that helped Peyton Hillis rush for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He continued his consecutive games started and offensive snaps streak during the 2011 season starting all 16 games. Then in 2012, he was a part of an offensive line that helped Trent Richardson earn a Browns' rookie rushing record with 950 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. During the 2013 season, Mack was one of three Browns offensive lineman who played every offensive snap.

Mack played and started in five games under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during the 2014 season in Cleveland before going down with an injury. During those five games the offense averaged 26.8 points per game, 383.2 total yards per game, 146.4 rushing yards per game, and 4.4 yards per carry. Last season, Mack returned from injury to play in all 16 games and was selected to his third career Pro Bowl.