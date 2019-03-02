Falcons agree to terms on two-year extension with Matt Schaub 

ATLANTA – The Falcons and quarterback Matt Schaub have agreed on a two-year extension.

Schaub has spent the past three seasons with the Falcons serving as Matt Ryan's backup. He's played in seven games and has completed six passes.

Where Schaub has proved to be the most valuable for the Falcons is his ability to serve as another pair of eyes for Ryan on the field and in the film room.

"Matt has a great understanding of our scheme and brings valuable experience to the position," said Head Coach Dan Quinn.

Schaub has a wealth of experience in Atlanta's wide-zone scheme having ran it for seven years in Houston under Gary Kubiak and Kyle Shanahan. He also worked with quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp during that time.

Retaining Schaub allows the Falcons to keep some familiarity on offense, a unit that has underwent some change this offseason.

The Falcons hired Dirk Koetter to take over as offensive coordinator and also hired Mike Mularkey as tight ends coach. Both Koetter and Mularkey are in their second stints with the Falcons.