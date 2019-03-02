Falcons agree to terms on two-year extension with Matt Schaub 

Mar 02, 2019 at 12:48 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

ATLANTA – The Falcons and quarterback Matt Schaub have agreed on a two-year extension.

Schaub has spent the past three seasons with the Falcons serving as Matt Ryan's backup. He's played in seven games and has completed six passes.

Where Schaub has proved to be the most valuable for the Falcons is his ability to serve as another pair of eyes for Ryan on the field and in the film room.

"Matt has a great understanding of our scheme and brings valuable experience to the position," said Head Coach Dan Quinn.

Schaub has a wealth of experience in Atlanta's wide-zone scheme having ran it for seven years in Houston under Gary Kubiak and Kyle Shanahan. He also worked with quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp during that time.

Retaining Schaub allows the Falcons to keep some familiarity on offense, a unit that has underwent some change this offseason.

The Falcons hired Dirk Koetter to take over as offensive coordinator and also hired Mike Mularkey as tight ends coach. Both Koetter and Mularkey are in their second stints with the Falcons.

Schaub was originally drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Virginia. He's played for the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens during his 15-year career and has thrown for 24, 887 yards and 133 touchdowns in 148 regular-season games.

Related Content

news

2021 Atlanta Falcons Draft Guide

Everything Falcons fans need to know to get ready for the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Steve Wyche on why he thinks Kyle Pitts is Falcons' pick, BPA vs. needs and trade options

NFL Network's Steve Wyche discusses his thoughts on the upcoming NFL Draft 
news

NFL announces list of 13 prospects who will attend Draft in Cleveland 

Here are the 13 prospects who will attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland next week 
news

Duron Harmon comfortable playing strong and free safety for Falcons

New Falcons safety Duron Harmon says he will be comfortable playing wherever Atlanta needs him on defense
news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Caleb Farley could be Falcons' first-round pick

Taking a closer look at why cornerback Caleb Farley could be Atlanta's first-round pick 
news

Seven-Round Mock Draft: Falcons nab QB of the future, address pass rush and key needs

Should the Falcons keep their nine draft picks, there is no shortage of talent at key positions in later rounds
news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Rashawn Slater could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Taking a closer look at why tackle Rashawn Slater could be the Falcons' first-round pick 
news

ESPN analyst makes case for why Falcons should trade down, not take QB at pick No. 4

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky explains why he thinks the Falcons should not draft a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick 
news

Pick at four or trade back? | Steve Wyche looks at crucial factors in Falcons decision

Steve Wyche looks at some crucial factors that will play into Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith's plans with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Falcons, Grady Jarrett launch 'Getting Real with Grady Jarrett' podcast 

The Falcons and Grady Jarrett have launched a podcast with episode one featuring an interview with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis
news

2021 NFL Draft: Why Patrick Surtain II could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Taking a closer look at why cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be Atlanta's first-round pick 
news

Falcons Release Ito Smith

Falcons release running back after three seasons

Top News

Dear Coach Smith, take the time to get to know me. Embrace who I am.

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dabo Swinney on recruiting, life lessons, legacies and more

Will the Falcons draft a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Duron Harmon comfortable playing strong and free safety for Falcons

Advertising