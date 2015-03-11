Falcons Add Wide Receiver Hankerson

Mar 11, 2015 at 10:07 AM

Falcons Pick Up WR Leonard Hankerson

The Falcons sign former Redskins wide receiver Leonard Hankerson, a four-year veteran with more than 1,000 career receiving yards

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed wide receiver Leonard Hankerson.

Hankerson, 6-2, 211 pounds, was originally selected by the Washington Redskins in the third round (79th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami. He has played in 31 games with 14 starts and posted 81 receptions for 1,081 yards with six touchdowns during his career. Hankerson played in one game last season, battling back from an injury he suffered at the end of the 2013 season.

He played in 10 games with seven starts and caught 30 passes for 375 yards with three touchdowns in 2013. Hankerson enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2012, playing in all 16 games while tallying career highs in receptions (38), yards (543), and touchdowns (three). His first career touchdown came on a 68-yard reception against St. Louis that year. As a rookie in 2011, Hankerson played in four games, starting two, and caught 13 passes for 163 yards. He posted his first career 100-yard game against Miami in Week 1, becoming the first Redskins rookie receiver to have 100 yards receiving in a single game since Rod Garner in 2011.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native played in 41 games, including 30 starts at the University of Miami. He totaled 134 receptions for 2,160 yards, and 22 touchdowns for the Hurricanes. Hankerson ranks fifth in school annals in both receptions and yards and he is one five players to have at least 20 touchdown receptions in his career. He attended Saint Thomas Aquinas High School where he was named Class 6A-4A Broward County Male Athlete of the Year by the Miami Herald as a senior.

