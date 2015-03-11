Falcons Add Wide Receiver Hankerson

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed wide receiver Leonard Hankerson.

Hankerson, 6-2, 211 pounds, was originally selected by the Washington Redskins in the third round (79th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami. He has played in 31 games with 14 starts and posted 81 receptions for 1,081 yards with six touchdowns during his career. Hankerson played in one game last season, battling back from an injury he suffered at the end of the 2013 season.

He played in 10 games with seven starts and caught 30 passes for 375 yards with three touchdowns in 2013. Hankerson enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2012, playing in all 16 games while tallying career highs in receptions (38), yards (543), and touchdowns (three). His first career touchdown came on a 68-yard reception against St. Louis that year. As a rookie in 2011, Hankerson played in four games, starting two, and caught 13 passes for 163 yards. He posted his first career 100-yard game against Miami in Week 1, becoming the first Redskins rookie receiver to have 100 yards receiving in a single game since Rod Garner in 2011.