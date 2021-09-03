Falcons add two to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker James Vaughters to the practice squad and have released running back D'Onta Foreman from the practice squad.

Doss was originally signed by the Raiders following the 2019 NFL Draft out of UC Davis and has recorded 11 receptions for 133 yards (12.1 avg.) in nine career games over two seasons. Vaughters was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford and has tallied 22 total tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks and three special teams tackles in 17 games over the past two seasons for the Chicago Bears.