Falcons add two to practice squad

Sep 03, 2021 at 03:39 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AP19294043576789
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker James Vaughters to the practice squad and have released running back D'Onta Foreman from the practice squad. 

Doss was originally signed by the Raiders following the 2019 NFL Draft out of UC Davis and has recorded 11 receptions for 133 yards (12.1 avg.) in nine career games over two seasons. Vaughters was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford and has tallied 22 total tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks and three special teams tackles in 17 games over the past two seasons for the Chicago Bears. 

The Falcons currently have 16 players signed to the practice squad.

af-21_gameday_uniform-schedule_cover

2021 Uniform Schedule

Click below to view the jerseys the Falcons will rep during each regular season game in 2021!

VIEW GALLERY

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Cordarrelle Patterson says Arthur Smith has the 'it' factor

Offensive line shakeup and other news from Wednesday's practice
news

Bair Mail: On Josh Rosen potential, the Qadree Ollison cut and Arthur Smith's 'it' factor

We address all that and more in Friday's mailbag
news

Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

The Falcons President & CEO is ready for the Falcons to be among the NFL's best. 
news

Practice report: How Jalen Mayfield was prepped for early contribution

Arthur Smith says NFL Draft class isn't on 'scholarship,' comfort with Falcons quarterbacks and more
news

What to make of the Wayne Gallman signing, Qadree Ollison cut

news

Falcons sign RB Wayne Gallman

news

Falcons claim OL Colby Gossett off waivers

news

Bair Mail: What positions could use outside help, backup QBs and more

Your questions get answers in this week's mailbag, including BBQ recommendations and sweet tea hot takes
news

Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

Veteran left guard has a chance to return during 2021 campaign; Falcons reportedly claim guard off waivers
news

Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

news

Bair: Falcons 53-man roster features intriguing talent, little depth 

There's a reason why the Falcons are thin at several spots, and it's not Terry Fontenot's fault

Top News

Bair Mail: On Josh Rosen potential, the Qadree Ollison cut and Arthur Smith's 'it' factor

Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

Practice report: How Jalen Mayfield was prepped for early contribution

What to make of the Wayne Gallman signing, Qadree Ollison cut

Advertising