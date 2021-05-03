Falcons' 2021 draft class reveal uniform numbers 

The Atlanta Falcons drafted nine players over the weekend and here's a look at what numbers the rookie draft class will be wearing in their first season:
- First-round pick, TE Kyle Pitts – No. 8
- Second-round pick, S Richie Grant – No. 27
- Third-round pick, OL Jalen Mayfield – No. 77
- Third-round pick, CB Darren Hall – No. 34
- Fourth-round pick, C Drew Dalman – No. 67
- Fifth-round pick, DT Ta'Quon Graham – No. 95
- Fifth-round pick, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji – No. 92
- Fifth-round pick, CB Avery Williams – No. 35
- Sixth-round pick, WR Frank Darby – No. 88