Falcons' 2021 draft class reveal uniform numbers 

Here's what jersey numbers Atlanta's rookie draft class will be wearing  

May 03, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons drafted nine players over the weekend and here's a look at what numbers the rookie draft class will be wearing in their first season:

  • First-round pick, TE Kyle Pitts – No. 8
  • Second-round pick, S Richie Grant – No. 27
  • Third-round pick, OL Jalen Mayfield – No. 77
  • Third-round pick, CB Darren Hall – No. 34
  • Fourth-round pick, C Drew Dalman – No. 67
  • Fifth-round pick, DT Ta'Quon Graham – No. 95
  • Fifth-round pick, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji – No. 92
  • Fifth-round pick, CB Avery Williams – No. 35
  • Sixth-round pick, WR Frank Darby – No. 88

