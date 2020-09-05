Falcons 2020 roster: Position-by-position breakdown

A closer look at the Falcons' 2020 roster by position groups 

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Saturday.

There are a few items to note when looking at the Falcons' 53-man roster this year. Cornerback Jordan Miller is not listed on the team's 53-man roster because he will serve a three-game suspension to start the season; he was not released. Defensive end Steven Means is currently on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list and does not factor into the team's 53-man limit, but still remains with the team. Finally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams are allowed to keep 16 players on the practice squad this year.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta's roster as the team heads into the 2020 regular season.

Let's start with the offense:

MattRyanInside_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Quarterbacks (2)

  • Matt Ryan
  • Matt Schaub

Analysis: No big surprises here. Matt Schaub will serve as Matt Ryan's backup for the fifth season.

WRsInside
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Wide receivers (6)

  • Julio Jones
  • Calvin Ridley
  • Russell Gage
  • Christian Blake
  • Olamide Zaccheaus
  • Brandon Powell

Analysis: Christian Blake and Brandon Powell earned the final two spots at wide receiver. Powell making the 53-man roster means he will be Atlanta's starting kick and punt returner after he and Chris Rowland competed for the job during training camp.

RunningBacksInside
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Running backs (5)

  • Todd Gurley II
  • Brian Hill
  • Ito Smith
  • Qadree Ollison
  • Keith Smith (FB)

Analysis: The Falcons will rely on a committee of running backs behind Todd Gurley with Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison. Fullback Keith Smith played in all 16 games in the 2019 season and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension this offseason.

TightEndsInsideStory_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Tight end (3)

  • Hayden Hurst
  • Jaeden Graham
  • Luke Stocker

Analysis: Hayden Hurst will start at tight end in his first season with the Falcons after they traded a second-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for him this offseason. The Falcons signed Luke Stocker during training camp for his blocking skills and are confident in Jaeden Graham behind Hurst as a pass-catcher.

OffensiveLineInside
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Offensive line (9)

  • Alex Mack
  • Chris Lindstrom
  • Justin McCray
  • Jake Matthews
  • Matt Hennessy
  • Matt Gono
  • John Wetzel
  • Kaleb McGary
  • James Carpenter

Analysis: The Falcons' offensive line returns four of five starters from the 2019 season. Rookie Matt Hennessy has likely locked up the starting left guard spot.

DefensivelineInsideStory
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Defensive line (11)

  • John Cominsky
  • Dante Fowler Jr.
  • Marlon Davidson
  • Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
  • Charles Harris
  • Allen Bailey
  • Deadrin Senat
  • Tyeler Davidson
  • Grady Jarrett
  • Takk McKinley
  • Steven Means*

Analysis: The Falcons return a majority of their starting defensive line from 2019 and have high hopes for what Dante Fowler Jr. will bring off the edge opposite of Takk McKinley. Grady Jarrett is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and will anchor the group. He was selected as a team captain for the first time.
* Reserve/COVID-19 list

LBs
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Linebackers (5)

  • Mykal Walker
  • Deion Jones
  • LaRoy Reynolds
  • Foye Oluokun
  • Deone Bucannon

Analysis: Atlanta's linebacker group is one of the positions that underwent the most change this offseason. Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun will carry the weight of the group, but rookie Mykal Walker took snaps with the first-team defense at various times during training camp.

Cornerbacks_Inside
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Cornerbacks (6)

  • Kendall Sheffield
  • A.J. Terrell
  • Darqueze Dennard
  • Isaiah Oliver
  • Blidi Wreh-Wilson
  • Jordan Miller *

Analysis: The Falcons are deeper at cornerback than they've been in a while. First-round draft pick, A.J. Terrell, turned heads during training camp while starting at the left cornerback spot. Darqueze Dennard was signed in early August and spent time primarily starting at nickel cornerback throughout camp.

* Begins year serving a three-game suspension

SafetyInside_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Safety (5)

  • Damontae Kazee
  • Keanu Neal
  • Jaylinn Hawkins
  • Ricardo Allen
  • Sharrod Neasman

Analysis: The Falcons have talent and depth at safety with three starters at the position in Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Ricardo Allen. Jaylinn Hawkins saw reps at strong safety and nickel linebacker during training camp.

And, to complete the roster, a look at the special teams unit:

SpecialTeamsInsideStory_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Special teams (3)

  • Younghoe Koo
  • Josh Harris
  • Sterling Hofrichter

Analysis: The special teams unit will look different this year with Sterling Hofrichter, Younghoe Koo and Josh Harris all working together for the first time.

The Falcons' 2020 Roster

The Falcons' 2020 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 prepares to run a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 prepares to run a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63

AF_2020_JerseySwap_AlexMack_MB_1137
28 / 53
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard John Wetzel #75
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard John Wetzel #75

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17

