Falcons 2020 roster: Position-by-position breakdown

There are a few items to note when looking at the Falcons' 53-man roster this year. Cornerback Jordan Miller is not listed on the team's 53-man roster because he will serve a three-game suspension to start the season; he was not released. Defensive end Steven Means is currently on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list and does not factor into the team's 53-man limit, but still remains with the team. Finally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams are allowed to keep 16 players on the practice squad this year.