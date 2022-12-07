Evaluating Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen and 2022 NFL Draft class through bye week

Desmond Ridder

Despite Ridder not taking a single NFL snap this season, there's a possibility the Falcons could start him in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. During the bye week, head coach Arthur Smith said that he and his staff will have "intense meetings in the next couple of days" and noted that "there will be changes made. Everything that we decide to do I will be as transparent as possible." His comment wasn't for the quarterback position specifically but for the team as a whole. But again, there is a real chance Ridder could play this season.