Eight men with ties to Falcons selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class

Rich McKay, Dan Reeves and six former players honored. 

Jul 08, 2022 at 03:19 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_2022_DM-HOF-Semifinalist-WIDE (1)

A contingency of former Falcons players, coaches and front office staff members have been named semifinalist in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Of the 54 semifinalists, the Falcons have representation from eight men with ties to the organization.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement, the respective selection committees will now consider the candidates and vote to send 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the finalists stage. The results of those votes will be announced on July 27.

Here is a full list of the Falcons representation in the semifinalist round, plus a short bio highlighting their years in Atlanta:

Dan Reeves: Head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981-1992), New York Giants (1993-96) and the Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003).

AP_03101307076
G. Newman Lowrance/2003 G. Newman Lowrance

Rich McKay: General Manager, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1994-2003; general manager, Atlanta Falcons, 2003-08; president/CEO, Atlanta Falcons, 2008-present.

AF_20210912_PHIatATL_KH1_0321
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Chris Hinton (Guard/Tackle, 1983-1995):Named to seven Pro Bowls and recognized as a two-time first-team All-Pro, Hinton played with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1983-89), Atlanta Falcons (1990-93) and the Minnesota Vikings (1994-95).

AP0909030292523
NFL

Billie 'White Shoes' Johnson (Wide Receiver/Kick Returner/Punt Returner, 1974-1980, 1982-88):During his 14-year NFL career (Houston Oilers, 1974-1980; Atlanta Falcons, 1982-87; Washington Redskins, 1988), Johnson accumulated three Pro Bowl selections and is most famously known for his endzone celebrations.

Mike Kenn (Tackle, 1978-1994): A former first-round draft pick, this University of Michigan product played his entire 17-year career with the Atlanta Falcons and racked up five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro selections.

AF_20191208_CARatATL_KD1_5477
© 2019 Atlanta Falcons

George Kunz (Tackle, 1969-1978, 1980):One of the premier offensive linemen of his generation. Kunz was named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career and received three first-team All-Pro honors. He won Offensive Lineman of the Year in back-to-back years (1976, 1977). He played for the Atlanta Falcons (1969-1974) and the Baltimore Colts (1975-1980).

AP7609270157
Ferd Kaufman/1976 AP

Clay Matthews Jr. (Linebacker, 1978-1996):Matthews made four Pro Bowl appearances for the Cleveland Browns in the 1980s. He led the NFL in forced fumbles in 1983 and earned a place in the Browns' Ring of Honor. He finished his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he became the oldest player to record a sack in NFL history at the age of 40 years, 282 days.

Tommy Nobis (Linebacker, 1966-1976):Nobis was the first player the expansion Atlanta Falcons drafted and played his entire career in Atlanta. He won NFL Rookie of the Year, played in five Pro Bowls, selected first-team All-Pro (1967) and is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

AP6512141364
Horace Cort/1965 AP
