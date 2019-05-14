Early Bird Report: Chris Morgan's important job for the Falcons

D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote a bit more about Morgan working with the Falcons' two first-round rookies, which you can read here.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

The Ringer: The best player and team fits from the draft

With their first pick of this year's NFL Draft – No. 14 overall – the Falcons believe they got a player who can really improve their team in Chris Lindstrom. Given recent reports that Lindstrom would have been taken by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18, it's hard to consider the pick a reach anymore.

The value discussion should be tabled at this point, anyway. If Lindstrom turns out to be a solid, reliable offensive lineman for the next decade it won't matter when he was selected. And one thing is clear: He is a really solid fit for what the Falcons do offensively.

The Ringer's resident draft expert Danny Kelly agrees, including Lindstrom in his recent piece about the best player-team fits from this year's draft.

"I didn't love the overall value the Falcons got with Lindstrom, as using the 14th overall pick on my 44th-ranked player felt a little bit rich," Kelly writes. "But there's no denying his near-perfect fit for the Falcons' outside zone–heavy run game: Lindstrom is one of the premier athletes at the guard spot in this class—he tested out in the 96th percentile in SPARQ among NFL offensive linemen at the combine—and his quick feet and ability to keep his balance will be crucial for the types of blocks he's asked to make in Atlanta. This wasn't a super sexy pick, but Lindstrom brings toughness, reliability, versatility, and most importantly, elite athleticism to the team's offensive line."

To see the rest of Kelly's best team fits from the draft, click here.

NFL.com: NFL's top 10 offenses entering the season

For much of Matt Ryan's tenure as the Falcons' starting quarterback, Atlanta has been one of the top offensive teams in the league. Entering the 2019 season, that again appears to be the case.

Most of Atlanta's key offensive pieces, including Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Jake Matthews are back in the fold for the upcoming season and that continuity should once again be worth trusting in. NFL.com's Chris Wesseling trusts in the Falcons' offense, and he named them the fourth-best offense in the NFL heading into the 2019 season.

He breaks down and assigns a grade to each position group on the Falcons' offense, and Atlanta's receiving corps leads the way, earning an A entering the fall.

"Ridley was an instant-impact player, recording 821 yards and 10 touchdowns on 64 receptions as a rookie," Wesseling writes of the Falcons' receivers. "If he takes another leap in his second season, Ryan might have the luxury of throwing to the NFC's most unstoppable receiving corps. Sanu has been a model of reliability since leaving Cincinnati, while Hooper emerged as a dangerous outlet receiver in his third season."