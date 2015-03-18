Durant Ready to Help Key a Falcons Resurgence

The Falcons' 2016 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year
The 2015 NFL season will be the first campaign for the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Dan Quinn, who recently shared his continued excitement to get started with his players via Twitter. When the players arrive, goals will be discussed for each position group and team-wide, each stemming from the ultimate feat of being crowned champions at the end of the year.
One of the new additions to the Falcons this year is linebacker Justin Durant, who welcomes any and all challenges that come with turning the club into a Super Bowl contender.
"It's always good to be a part of a resurgence," Durant said. "I'm looking forward to that challenge. I know Coach (Quinn) is going to put everybody in the right spot to be able to succeed in the defense, and he's going to get the right people out there on the field, and I'm just excited to even be a part of it."
Quinn's coaching resume, his energy for the game and his genuine passion for his players' well-being are just a few reasons why guys like Durant signed a contract to play in Atlanta.
The move also brings challenges like facing high-profile players in this league, like New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, just to name a few.
Thriving in Quinn's scheme will require tireless work in the offseason, meticulous study of the playbook and hours of film study, preparing for each opposition in 2015.
"Throughout this league, it's going to be hard every week," Durant said. "There's so much talent across the board. You have guys like Drew Brees, one of the best to ever do it, and his ability to get the ball to his receivers is amazing. Cam is one of the best athletes to ever to do it as well, with his arm and with his legs. It's definitely going to be a challenge, but hopefully we'll get everything in place and we'll be able to cause some problems."