Durant Ready to Help Key a Falcons Resurgence

Mar 18, 2015 at 02:06 AM

Falcons' 2016 Roster in Photos

The Falcons' 2016 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year

CB Robert Alford
1 / 57

CB Robert Alford

S Ricardo Allen
2 / 57

S Ricardo Allen

DT Jonathan Babineaux
3 / 57

DT Jonathan Babineaux

OLB Vic Beasley Jr.
4 / 57

OLB Vic Beasley Jr.

P Matt Bosher
5 / 57

P Matt Bosher

K Matt Bryant
6 / 57

K Matt Bryant

LB De'Vondre Campbell
7 / 57

LB De'Vondre Campbell

RG Chris Chester
8 / 57

RG Chris Chester

DE Adrian Clayborn
9 / 57

DE Adrian Clayborn

RB Tevin Coleman
10 / 57

RB Tevin Coleman

CB Jalen Collins - Reserve Suspended List (4 Games)
11 / 57

CB Jalen Collins - Reserve Suspended List (4 Games)

T Tom Compton
12 / 57

T Tom Compton

FB Patrick DiMarco
13 / 57

FB Patrick DiMarco

RB Devonta Freeman
14 / 57

RB Devonta Freeman

DE Dwight Freeney
15 / 57

DE Dwight Freeney

WR Devin Fuller - IR
16 / 57

WR Devin Fuller - IR

G Ben Garland
17 / 57

G Ben Garland

FS Dashon Goldson
18 / 57

FS Dashon Goldson

CB C.J. Goodwin
19 / 57

CB C.J. Goodwin

DT Ra'Shede Hageman
20 / 57

DT Ra'Shede Hageman

WR Justin Hardy
21 / 57

WR Justin Hardy

LS Josh Harris
22 / 57

LS Josh Harris

TE Austin Hooper
23 / 57

TE Austin Hooper

S Kemal Ishmael
24 / 57

S Kemal Ishmael

DE Tyson Jackson
25 / 57

DE Tyson Jackson

DT Grady Jarrett
26 / 57

DT Grady Jarrett

LB Deion Jones
27 / 57

LB Deion Jones

WR Julio Jones
28 / 57

WR Julio Jones

CB Akeem King - IR
29 / 57

CB Akeem King - IR

G Andy Levitre
30 / 57

G Andy Levitre

C Alex Mack
31 / 57

C Alex Mack

T Jake Matthews
32 / 57

T Jake Matthews

S Keanu Neal
33 / 57

S Keanu Neal

TE Josh Perkins
34 / 57

TE Josh Perkins

G Mike Person
35 / 57

G Mike Person

FS Brian Poole
36 / 57

FS Brian Poole

LB Brooks Reed
37 / 57

LB Brooks Reed

LB LaRoy Reynolds
38 / 57

LB LaRoy Reynolds

WR Aldrick Robinson
39 / 57

WR Aldrick Robinson

QB Matt Ryan
40 / 57

QB Matt Ryan

WR Mohamed Sanu
41 / 57

WR Mohamed Sanu

QB Matt Schaub
42 / 57

QB Matt Schaub

T Ryan Schraeder
43 / 57

T Ryan Schraeder

G Wes Schweitzer
44 / 57

G Wes Schweitzer

DE Derrick Shelby
45 / 57

DE Derrick Shelby

TE Jacob Tamme
46 / 57

TE Jacob Tamme

S Robenson Therezie
47 / 57

S Robenson Therezie

TE Levine Toilolo
48 / 57

TE Levine Toilolo

CB Desmond Trufant
49 / 57

CB Desmond Trufant

LB Courtney Upshaw
50 / 57

LB Courtney Upshaw

CB DeMarcus Van Dyke - IR
51 / 57

CB DeMarcus Van Dyke - IR

RB Terron Ward
52 / 57

RB Terron Ward

LB Sean Weatherspoon
53 / 57

LB Sean Weatherspoon

WR Eric Weems
54 / 57

WR Eric Weems

LB Philip Wheeler
55 / 57

LB Philip Wheeler

WR Nick Williams
56 / 57

WR Nick Williams

LB Paul Worrilow
57 / 57

LB Paul Worrilow

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The 2015 NFL season will be the first campaign for the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Dan Quinn, who recently shared his continued excitement to get started with his players via Twitter. When the players arrive, goals will be discussed for each position group and team-wide, each stemming from the ultimate feat of being crowned champions at the end of the year.

One of the new additions to the Falcons this year is linebacker Justin Durant, who welcomes any and all challenges that come with turning the club into a Super Bowl contender.

"It's always good to be a part of a resurgence," Durant said. "I'm looking forward to that challenge. I know Coach (Quinn) is going to put everybody in the right spot to be able to succeed in the defense, and he's going to get the right people out there on the field, and I'm just excited to even be a part of it." 

Quinn's coaching resume, his energy for the game and his genuine passion for his players' well-being are just a few reasons why guys like Durant signed a contract to play in Atlanta.

The move also brings challenges like facing high-profile players in this league, like New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, just to name a few.

Thriving in Quinn's scheme will require tireless work in the offseason, meticulous study of the playbook and hours of film study, preparing for each opposition in 2015.

"Throughout this league, it's going to be hard every week," Durant said. "There's so much talent across the board. You have guys like Drew Brees, one of the best to ever do it, and his ability to get the ball to his receivers is amazing. Cam is one of the best athletes to ever to do it as well, with his arm and with his legs. It's definitely going to be a challenge, but hopefully we'll get everything in place and we'll be able to cause some problems."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'I trust Marcus': Arthur Smith excited for Marcus Mariota to 'prove' himself with Falcons

Mariota will likely see his first start since 2019 in Atlanta. 
news

How Matt Ryan trade will impact Falcons salary-cap situation

The trade holds significant benefits in 2023 and beyond
news

Analyzing the Falcons future at quarterback after Matt Ryan trade to Colts

With Marcus Mariota likely the Falcons bridge to their next franchise quarterback, here are a few routes the Falcons could take to find their next signal caller.
news

Falcons sign OLB Lorenzo Carter on one-year deal

The Georgia native spent the last four seasons with the Giants, totaling 14.5 sacks during that time. 
news

Falcons re-sign RB/WR hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson 

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Falcons is answered: Cordarrelle Patterson is coming back
news

Four questions left to answer in the wake of the Matt Ryan trade

How did the organization get here? What's next for the Falcons? 
news

Reestablishing the connection that brought Marcus Mariota to Atlanta

Arthur Smith was Mariota's offensive coordinator in 2019 when both were with the Tennessee Titans
news

Falcons agree to terms on two-year contract with veteran QB Marcus Mariota 

Former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick has 61 starts to his credit
news

Falcons sign running back Damien Williams to one-year deal

The 29-year-old running back comes to Atlanta after one season with Chicago
news

Cornerback Casey Hayward signs two-year deal with Falcons 

The Georgia native joins a Falcons secondary in need of starters
news

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Colby Gossett

news

Falcons bring back Anthony Rush on one-year deal

The defensive tackle started six games for the Falcons in 2021

Top News

How Matt Ryan trade will impact Falcons salary-cap situation

'I trust Marcus': Arthur Smith excited for Marcus Mariota to 'prove' himself with Falcons

ESPN has Falcons taking electric receiver in first round 

"Doing right by Matt": Why the Falcons only received a third-round pick for the veteran quarterback

Advertising