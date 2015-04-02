Durant Brings Hard Hits, Leadership to Falcons

It's been way too long since the last snap of the ball for Falcons linebacker Justin Durant. Months before signing a free agent deal with the Falcons in March, Durant suffered a biceps injury in Week 8 that claimed the remainder of his season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Following his 2014 campaign, Durant considered different teams to sign with before admitting that he joined the Falcons largely because of new head coach Dan Quinn.

"He allows his guys to make the plays," Durant said. "He puts everybody in the best position, and they just go out there and do it. It's not really too complex, but the guys just do their jobs perfectly, and I'm excited to be a part of a system like that."