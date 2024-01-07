Falcons release inactives list ahead of NFC South clash with the Saints in New Orleans

Desmond Ridder to take over for Taylor Heinicke, who is inactive for Sunday's game

Jan 07, 2024 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

NEW ORLEANS -- The Falcons have come to a decision on the game status of quarterback Taylor Heinicke and defensive end Zach Harrison. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game in New Orleans, and both were ruled out when the inactives list was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

With Heinicke inactive, former QB1 Desmond Ridder will return to the starting lineup. Logan Woodside, who has been the Falcons' emergency third quarterback all season, will be Ridder's backup.

The Falcons have listed Heinicke as the emergency third quarterback in New Orleans. As a reminder: Heinicke will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Ridder and Woodside are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Heinicke would have to immediately come out of the game.

Heinicke has started the last two games for the Falcons. He suffered an ankle injury in the Falcons win over the Colts in Week 16. Though he played the entire game, he was limited in practice throughout the next week. The veteran quarterback got the start in the following game against the Bears in Chicago, but the ankle injury lingered and worsened as the game came to its close. The Falcons took Heinicke out of the loss in the fourth quarter, and though both Heinicke and head coach Arthur Smith expressed optimism about Heinicke's ability to play this Sunday in New Orleans, he was ultimately listed as inactive.

The Falcons are 6-6 in games Ridder has started in 2023. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in those 12 games with a 63.4 completion percentage. The last time Ridder was in New Orleans, it was his first start for the Falcons in 2022. The Falcons lost that game. Ridder was 13-of-26 through the air with 97 passing yards. He was sacked four times, and threw no touchdowns or interceptions.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 18:

QB Taylor Heinicke (emergency third quarterback)

CB Natrone Brooks

S DeMarcco Hellams

DL Tommy Togiai

OL Drew Dalman

DL Zach Harrison

Related Content

news

What Arthur Smith said about Falcons season, future after loss to New Orleans Saints

The Falcons finish the season 7-10 for the third consecutive year.
news

Week 18: What happened in Falcons road loss to Saints

The Falcons finish out their regular season with a 7-10 record after their Week 18 finale in New Orleans. 
news

Mike Hughes clears concussion protocol, Falcons designate defensive back Natrone Brooks as practice squad elevation

Previously listed as questionable, Hughes has now been removed from Atlanta's injury report. 
news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face arch rival Saints

For the Falcons to take the NFC South title, they need to do what they can to beat the Saints... and they need a little luck on their side. 
news

Analysis: How the emergence of Clark Phillips III could change the Falcons cornerback position in 2024

Fourth-round NFL Draft pick has started the last four games on the outside, opposite A.J. Terrell.
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith announces game designations ahead of Week 18 NFC South clash

Taylor Heinicke has been working through an ankle injury all week. Smith said Monday the Falcons will have a better idea of his status Friday. 
news

Who will win in Week 18, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome Sunday. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson chasing history, Arnold Ebiketie rising up

Plus a deep dive into the Falcons success in key pass rush stats. 
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Jayden Daniels, 2024 QB options and Van Jefferson

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag.
news

Analysis: Falcons wrap regular season at 'one of the better home-field advantages' with rocky road record

The Falcons are 2-6 on the road this season, and their must-win, regular-season finale will be played in the Saints' Caesars Superdome. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Saints practice week continues

Taylor Heinicke and three others were limited in Thursday's practice.

Top News

What Arthur Smith said about Falcons season, future after loss to New Orleans Saints

Week 18: What happened in Falcons road loss to Saints

Game Photos | Week 18 Falcons at Saints

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face arch rival Saints

Advertising