Derrick Henry: Arthur Smith going to do a great job as Falcons head coach 

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry believes Arthur Smith will do a great job in Atlanta 

Jan 28, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has worked with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith since he was drafted back in 2016. So, if there's anyone who knows what being coached by Smith is like, it's Henry.

And he couldn't have given Atlanta's new head coach a better endorsement than he did on Thursday.

"I'm excited for Arthur," Henry said. "I'm going to miss Arthur, man. [I've] been with Arthur since I came into the NFL and started playing for the [Titans] organization. Arthur is a great guy. I couldn't think of anyone else who is more deserving of the opportunity. I know he's going to do a great job. I wish him the best. Everybody on offense and in the organization is going to miss him."

With Smith as his offensive coordinator, Henry reached career-highs in almost every statistical category. In 2019, Smith's first season as offensive coordinator for the Titans, Henry rushed for 1,540 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns. The following season, Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 yards.

Smith also orchestrated one of the league's best red zone units in addition to his top-ranked rushing offense. The Titans ranked No. 2 in red zone scoring as they scored on 74 percent of their trips to red zone last season. In 2019, they ranked No. 1 in red zone scoring offense converting on 77 percent of their opportunities in the red area.

One of the biggest areas the Falcons' offense needs help are two of Smith's biggest strengths: Run game and red zone. The Falcons ranked in the bottom half of the league in both areas in the 2020 season.

Since taking the job, Smith has repeatedly said his coaching staff will play to the strengths of its roster. While Henry's size, speed and strength are hard to replicate at the running back position, the Falcons will likely add to the position whether it be through free agency and the draft.

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time and received a full tour from President & CEO Rick McKay.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks onto the field to meet general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on from the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot walks out onto the field to meet head coach Arthur Smith their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay shakes hands with general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay walks out onto the field to greet head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks to president Rich McKay and head coach Arthur Smith on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field and meets head coach Arthur Smith during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children play on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith checks out the head coach's office in the Falcons locker room during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
AMBSE CEO Steve Cannon greets Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith, and president Rich McKay walk int he hallway during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith look on in the Falcons locker room during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay plays with general manager Terry Fontenot's son in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's son throws a football in the locker room during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay leads general manager Terry Fontenot on a tour during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on during a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's children look on during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks on the field during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks to a staff member during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his wife pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot meets head coach Arthur Smith's family during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons).
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's daughter walks out onto the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's daughter tosses a football on the field during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith talk on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
