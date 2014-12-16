Depth Chart Shakes Up After Falcons' Moves

Dec 16, 2014 at 08:05 AM

With cornerback Robert Alford's season coming to an end due to wrist surgery Monday, the Falcons have shuffled around the unofficial depth chart before Sunday's Week 16 matchup against New Orleans.

Robert McClain officially takes over the spot opposite Desmond Trufant as he has been filling in there since Alford's injury.

Rookie cornerback Ricardo Allen, who was added to the active roster Tuesday, checks in at third string at the same position behind McClain and Javier Arenas.

Also of note, linebacker Joplo Bartu has been moved back into the top spot after losing the starting job to rookie Prince Shembo during the early part of the season.

Click here for the full unofficial Falcons depth chart

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Utah product ready to prove he can thrive, produce at the NFL level

news

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Jovaughn Gwyn talks about transition to center, plus Zach Harrison's physical tools and Bijan Robinson's lightning quick feet

news

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Decorated veteran offered to mentor Falcons third-round pick out of Ohio State

news

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

The first-round NFL Draft pick wore No. 5 at Texas, switched numbers to start his career in Atlanta

Top News

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

Advertising