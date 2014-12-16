Depth Chart Shakes Up After Falcons' Moves

With cornerback Robert Alford's season coming to an end due to wrist surgery Monday, the Falcons have shuffled around the unofficial depth chart before Sunday's Week 16 matchup against New Orleans.

Robert McClain officially takes over the spot opposite Desmond Trufant as he has been filling in there since Alford's injury.

Rookie cornerback Ricardo Allen, who was added to the active roster Tuesday, checks in at third string at the same position behind McClain and Javier Arenas.