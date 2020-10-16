Daryl 'Moose' Johnston of FOX Sports: Falcons best player so far, offense needs confidence 

Oct 16, 2020 at 03:42 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

What have you seen on film from the Falcons since you last called their game in Week 2?

Daryl Johnston: A little bit of inconsistency when it comes time to make the key plays in the game. They've had opportunities to win obviously going back to the Dallas game. Chicago, when you get to that point and your offense takes the field and your offense goes three-and-out three consecutive times in the fourth quarter when all they've got to do is go out there and kill the clock for you. They've missed out on opportunities like that. Really, it's been inconsistency. You want your best players to step up and make those critical plays and Matt's play has been up and down a little bit, once it gets steadied out, I think they'll be OK. It's unfortunate you've started the season this way because it makes it really difficult to keep your focus working through the end of the season.

What do you think some of the biggest issues defensively are?

Johnston: Defensively, you're not get the ball carrier to the ground. There's a lot of yards after contact, there's a lot of plays that become explosive plays because of missed tackles. Some of the fundamentals on defensive side of the ball need to be sharper. In the zones, it appears they're not squeezing. When people enter your zone, to tighten that coverage down. They've struggled a little bit in man-to-man. Sometimes we're seeing a breakdown in technique, a blown assignment. Overall, it's not happening once in a while, it seems to be on a consistent basis where the coverage is not as tight as you would like to have it and force the quarterback to make a harder throw. This has been something that's been going on since Week 1. Definitely something they'll have to get sorted out. Kirk Cousins is a quarterback more than capable of having a big game throwing the football if you're playing a softer coverage.

Who has been the best player for the Falcons through five games?

Johnston: Grady Jarrett has played really well throughout the season. Calvin Ridley on the offensive side of the ball has played well consistent. And I'm happy to see Todd Gurley having the season he's having. He's not where he was in 2018 and that's to be expected but he's much better than he was in 2019. I'm happy to see Todd having a nice start to the season.

The Falcons were back on the practice fields Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Vikings. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

news

Beek's Bits: Raheem Morris makes expectations clear, prediction for Vikings game, NFC South picks

Expect Morris to have the Falcons dialed in following an emotional week
news

Falcons-Vikings preview: Atlanta seeking to force its will on Minnesota

In the lead up to Sunday's game, we've compiled the top storylines for the Falcons-Vikings matchup
news

Dante Fowler: Raheem Morris is making Falcons 'a little bit uncomfortable'

The Falcons have gone through their first week of practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and players have already begun to feel a change
news

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team

Courtney Cronin and Eric Smith provide a closer look at what Atlanta can expect from Minnesota on Sunday
news

Social Bird: Players react to ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure's sudden death

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field
news

Falcons resume in-person work at team facilities

news

Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
news

Everything fans need to know about Falcons' intensive protocol situation

The Atlanta Falcons are in the NFL's supplemental intensive protocol, here's what that means
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

Beek's Bits: Raheem Morris makes expectations clear, prediction for Vikings game, NFC South picks

Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team

Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks

How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

