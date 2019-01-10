Dan Quinn explains why Falcons offense will be balanced, potent under Dirk Koetter

Last season the Buccaneers offense ranked first in the league in passing yards per game (320.3), third in yards per game (415.5) and 12th in scoring (24.8 points per game). There's no question the Buccaneers moved the ball through the air, but on the ground Tampa Bay was among the league's worst running teams. The Buccaneers ranked 29th in the league in rushing yards per game (95.2).

Quinn pointed out that Koetter's offenses have consistently moved the ball when he's had talented runners, "going all the way back to 2015 and looking back at Doug Martin, who was ranked as one of the best runners in that time, all the way back to the Jacksonville days with Maurice Jones-Drew, even earlier than that."

This is Koetter's second stint in Atlanta. The 59-year-old coach held the same position from 2012-14. During his first three seasons with the Falcons, Koetter guided the Falcons' offense to the NFC title game with the seventh-best scoring offense that year. Each year Koetter was in Atlanta, the Falcons had a top-10 passing attack (eighth in 2012, third in 2013 and third in 2014).